Medicare Open Enrollment is here.
It’s the time of the year when every Medicare beneficiary should review their health plan options to make sure they continue to get the coverage they need at the best price possible.
Sooner or later, you’ll run into a Medicare issue where the information you receive is just plain wrong.
While family and friends may have your best intentions at heart, they are not a reliable source of information on the complexities of Medicare.
Likewise, employer benefit administrators may know their own health benefit plan inside and out, but they are known for giving out erroneous information on how their plan coordinates with Medicare. And while the vast majority of insurance agents are helpful, you have to wonder whether they are steering you into a Medicare health plan for their own financial benefit.
The Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services each play a distinct role in Medicare. Knowing what agency handles which issue is a good first step in getting the proper answers you need.
SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION
Contact The Social Security Administration (800-772-1213 or TTY 800-325-0778) or go to its website (www.ssa.gov) about:
• Eligibility for Medicare
• Medicare enrollment and disenrollment
• Applying for low-cost drug coverage under the Extra Help Program
• Paying higher-income premiums and requesting waivers
• Paying Part B late penalties
• Obtaining a replacement Medicare card
• Reporting a change of address or a death
• All questions about Social Security retirement and survivor benefits, disability benefits (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
• Appealing an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) decision (for people who pay a higher Part B and/or Part D premium if their income is over a certain amount).
“My Social Security” is the online gateway to help you:
• Compare retirement benefit estimates based on your selected date or age to begin receiving benefits with retirement estimates beginning at age 62 through full retirement age;
• Request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements;
• Check the status of your application or appeal;
• Verify your earnings;
• View the estimated Social Security and Medicare taxes you’ve paid; and
• Get a benefit verification letter
CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES
Contact CMS through the Medicare help line (800-633-4227 or TTY 877-486-2048) for information about:
• Medicare coverage for medical services and supplies
• Choosing a Medicare Advantage plan or Part D drug plan
• Choosing Medicare supplemental insurance (Medigap)
• Billing and payment questions
• Finding doctors who accept Medicare patients in your area
• Comparing the quality of hospitals, nursing homes, and home health agencies in your area
• Appealing a payment or coverage decision you don’t agree with
• Reporting fraud
The CMS has a secure website (www.medicare.gov) that is available to users 24 hours per day and includes a number of key features and capabilities. Once you are enrolled in Medicare you can use your Medicare.gov portal to view claims, access plan and coverage information, manage your drug list and pharmacy information, create a personalized calendar for preventive services, and conduct a live chat with Medicare’s customer service center.
The call lines for both government agencies are staffed by customer service representatives. While these representatives have a certain amount of training, they aren’t equipped to answer every nuanced question that arises. If you don’t trust the information given to you, ask to speak with a supervisor. Sometimes the simplest solution is to hang up and call again. You’ll get a different person and may get a different answer. Always note down the date and time of your call, the name of the person you talked to, and the citation for the regulation in question (if you’re told it).
Another way of seeking a second opinion is to contact your county’s Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) program. Specially trained Medicare counselors can answer your questions and provide you with objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicaid, and Long-Term Care Insurance. PA MEDI Counselors do not sell Medicare products but rather offer current, unbiased Medicare education to help you make the most informed choice about the Medicare options available to you.
WHAT IS EQUITABLE RELIEF?
Equitable relief is an administrative process that allows you to request either immediate or retroactive enrollment in Medicare Part B, the elimination of your Part B penalty or both from the SSA.
In order to request equitable relief, you must have received misinformation from a federal employee (someone at 1-800 MEDICARE, Social Security, or someone acting on the federal government’s behalf such as a Medicare private health plan).
Equitable relief does not apply if you were misinformed about your Medicare rights and options by others, such as an employer.
Example: You did not enroll in Medicare Part B because a Social Security representative said you did not need to sign up. Because you failed to enroll due to an error caused by misinformation from a federal employee, you may have grounds for receiving equitable relief.If you believe you have grounds for equitable relief, you or your representative should write a letter to your local Social Security office explaining that you received misinformation that caused you to delay enrollment. You can find the address of your local office by calling (800) 772-1213 or visiting www.ssa.gov/locator.
Be as specific as possible in your letter, and include the name of the representative you spoke to, dates and times you spoke with the federal employee or representative and their name if possible. Also, be sure to describe the outcome of the conversation. You must also state whether you want coverage going forward, retroactive coverage, and/or elimination of your Part B late enrollment penalty. Keep in mind that if you request retroactive coverage, you will have to pay premiums back to the time your coverage begins.
Social Security is not required to respond to equitable relief requests within any set timeframe. They also do not have to send you a formal decision letter in response to your request. You should follow up with your local Social Security office around one month after submitting your request. You may also want to contact a legislative representative, such as a member of Congress, and ask them to follow up on the case.
If you are denied equitable relief, there is no formal appeal process, but you can resubmit your request with more or different information as many times as you wish.
