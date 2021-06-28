These days, a lot of people have health insurance once they turn 65, through their job or their spouse’s. Those who choose to delay Medicare enrollment must be careful. If they don’t have what Medicare calls creditable coverage, they may be looking at a lifetime of late fees.
Creditable coverage simply means that your plan pays, on average, as much as Medicare pays. The major benefit of qualifying for creditable coverage is that you can delay enrolling in Medicare without owing a late enrollment penalty.
Not all employer coverage qualifies as creditable coverage. Let’s look at the following.
LARGE EMPLOYER CREDITABLE COVERAGE
A large employer plan that employs 20 or more people will generally qualify a person for creditable coverage. In addition, you or your spouse must be an active employee. That means even if you keep your insurance upon retirement, it is no longer creditable because you are no longer actively working. The same is true if the insurance was through your spouse’s employer and he or she retires.
If you have creditable coverage through an employer, you may wish to enroll in Medicare as well. If you do, Medicare becomes your secondary insurer. Most people with creditable coverage choose to delay their Medicare Part B (outpatient services) and Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage).
On the other hand, since Part A (hospital) is premium-free for most people, it generally makes sense to enroll in it when you become eligible for Medicare. The only exception is if you have a Health Savings Account (HSA). As soon as you enroll in any part of Medicare, you may no longer contribute to your HSA. However, if your spouse has an HSA, he or she may continue contributing to the account once you sign up for Medicare.
SMALL EMPLOYER GROUP HEALTH PLANS
If you work for a small employer that has less than 20 employees, you will generally not qualify for creditable coverage for Medicare Parts A and B. That’s because Medicare becomes your primary coverage so you must sign up for it when you are initially eligible. Your employer prescription drug plan may qualify for creditable coverage for Part D.
Each September, your employer must send you a Notice of Creditable Coverage by mail. This notice states whether or not the drug coverage you have with your employer is as good or better than Medicare Part D. I won’t go into all the factors involved in how this determination is made, but I do want to stress how important it is to keep this notice filed away because you will likely need it when you decide to enroll in a Part D plan.
ADDITIONAL TYPES OF NON-CREDITABLE COVERAGE
The following form of insurance are not considered creditable for Medicare Parts A or B. To determine coverage for Part D, either check with your benefits administrator or review your most recent Notice of Creditable Coverage.
•COBRA: This coverage allows former employees, spouses, and dependents to stay under an employer’s group coverage for anywhere between 18 and 36 months. After starting COBRA, you have eight months to enroll in Medicare without incurring late penalties. You will not have to pay a Part D late enrollment penalty if your COBRA coverage is creditable as long as you enroll within 63 days of losing your drug coverage.
•VA Benefits: Many vets forgo signing up for Medicare. Sometimes, they simply don’t know that their VA benefits do not exempt them. VA benefits are not creditable for Parts A and B, but are creditable for Part D.
•Retiree Insurance: While every retiree plan works differently, you must make sure you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B because similar to working for a small employer, Medicare will always be primary and your retiree plan will pay secondary. After retiring, you have 63 days to enroll in Medicare without penalty.
•ChampVA: Enrollment in Medicare is necessary not only to avoid late penalties but to keep your ChampVA benefits.
•TRICARE: Like ChampVA, you must sign up for Medicare as soon as you become eligible or risk losing your TRICARE benefits.
SIGNING UP FOR MEDICARE AFTER DELAYING ENROLLMENT
If you had creditable coverage when you turned 65 and chose to delay Medicare enrollment, you can sign up without late penalties. Follow these steps:
•Ask your employer or benefits administrator for a Notice of Creditable Coverage for each part of Medicare for which you delayed enrollment.
•Visit your local Social Security office to sign up in person, so you can give them a copy of your Notice of Creditable Coverage
•Sign up within two months of losing your current coverage
Please note that, even if you have creditable coverage, that does not mean that it’s better than Medicare or will cost you less out-of-pocket. It’s always worth the time to compare your options.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
