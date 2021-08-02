Understanding Medicare coverage rules is important because it allows you to be in more control of your healthcare. When Medicare denies a service, treatment, or procedure it’s usually because a person has not followed coverage rules. So, you should know not only what Medicare covers, but what steps, if any, you need to take to receive care. This article focuses on some of the more common coverage rules you may encounter if you have Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, or a Medicare Part D drug plan.
ORIGINAL MEDICARE
1.You don’t meet the coverage criteria for Medicare skilled nursing facility (SNF) care.
•To access SNF care, you must meet the following criteria:
•You require SNF care seven days a week or skilled therapy services at least five days a week
•You were formally admitted as a hospital inpatient for at least three days in a row.
•You must enter a Medicare-certified SNF within 30 days after leaving the hospital
•You have Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) before you’re discharged from the hospital
•You need care that can only be provided in a SNF
Currently, Medicare beneficiaries can spend many days in the hospital only to find they have been classified by the hospital as “outpatients,” and/or in observation status. As a consequence, they face barriers to Medicare-covered post-hospital nursing home care, which requires a qualifying inpatient hospital stay of three consecutive days. An outpatient vs. inpatient label can have other consequences. When a hospital classifies you as an outpatient, Medicare Part B covers your care. If you have just Medicare Part A, you will be financially responsible for all of your care. Hospitals are now required to issue a Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON) to patients if they are in observation status.
A patient’s treatment is sometimes denied when the care doesn’t meet the strict definition of “skilled nursing care.” To qualify for skilled care, Medicare regulations state that the course of treatment must be inherently complex and that it can be safely and effectively performed only by (or under the supervision of) professional personnel, such as a registered nurse or physical therapist. If you receive care that can be safely and effectively administered by someone other than a registered nurse or therapist, you don’t meet the specific criteria for skilled care.
2.You don’t meet the coverage criteria for a preventive service.
Most preventive services are covered 100% by Medicare, meaning you pay nothing out-of-pocket. But some preventive services do require that you meet certain age or gender requirements. Some preventive services can only be performed during certain intervals. For example, Medicare may not cover multiple blood tests a year if you are not considered high-risk. For example, Medicare will cover a bone mass measurement every two years for a woman who is either estrogen-deficient, receives daily steroid treatments for more than three months, or takes an osteoporosis drug. If you don’t meet these high-risk factors Medicare may deny more frequent coverage.
It’s also important to understand the difference between preventive and diagnostic care. Essentially, the goal of preventive care is to detect health problems before symptoms develop. Diagnostic care, on the other hand, is defined as treatment of symptoms you already have. Diagnostic care commonly occurs when a preventive screening detects abnormal results. For example, Medicare generally covers colonoscopies at no out-of-pocket cost to the beneficiary, however, if your doctor removes a polyp during the procedure, they can potentially bill you for this because it’s considered a diagnostic procedure.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE
Medicare Advantage (MA) must cover everything Original Medicare does, but MA plans can establish their own coverage rules and restrictions. The best way to learn about these rules is to contact your plan directly. The following are just a couple of coverage rules that come up frequently for people enrolled in Advantage plans.
3.You went out-of-network to receive services
If you see an out-of-network provider, your MA plan may or may not provide coverage. To avoid surprise medical bills, make sure your health care provider participates in your plan’s network. Confirm this with your MA plan as well. Provider directories tend to be grossly out-of-date, so you shouldn’t
rely on them. Exception: If you are in an emergency or urgent situation, MA plans must cover your care as though you were being treated by an in-network provider.
4.You must obtain a referral before seeing a specialist
In most Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), you will be assigned a primary care physician (PCP) who will coordinate all your care. The PCP will also refer you to a specialist, if needed. If you fail to obtain a referral to see a specialist from your PCP, your plan may not cover the specialist’s visit. Please note that if you enroll in an MA plan that is a Preferred Provider Organization, you may have more freedom to see a specialist or an out-of-network provider, but you’re likely to pay more in terms of the cost.
MEDICARE PART D
PRESCRIPTION DRUG BENEFIT
Medicare Part D drug plans also have coverage restrictions. Some plans use the term utilization management. All Medicare Part D plans have three coverage restrictions: prior authorization, step therapy, and quantity limits.
Prior authorization means that you must get pre-approval from your Part D plan before they will cover
the medication. If the drug is not on the plan’s formulary, you and your doctor should file an exception request to have the drug covered. Your doctor must provide sufficient documentation to support your need for the medication.
Step therapy is often used by Part D plans when they want you to try a cheaper version of a drug before they will cover a more expensive alternative.
Quantity limits restrict the quantity of the drug you may take per prescription fill, such as 30 pills of Drug X per month. Quantity limits are often imposed when the patient is taking opioids or some other pain-relieving medication that can be addictive.
5.Your prescribed drug isn’t available on your plan’s formulary.
Every Part D plan has a formulary, or list of covered drugs. If you are prescribed a medication that isn’t on your plan’s formulary, you could end up paying for the full cost of the drug. Once again, if your doctor feels strongly that a particular drug should be covered and is medically necessary, they can file an exception request with your plan. The other alternative is to have your doctor prescribe another medication that is on your plan’s formulary.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.