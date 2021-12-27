Throughout the years, I cannot count the number of times I have had clients explain the following scenario to me.
A family member was hospitalized and then transferred to a skilled nursing facility. While in the skilled nursing facility, the family member’s care was being paid for by Medicare. Although Medicare can pay a portion of the nursing home bill for up to 100 days, there is no guarantee that the patient will receive the 100 days. Frequently, the patient’s Medicare days are cut short because he has “plateaued” and his condition is not going to improve.
This scenario illustrates what has become known as applying the “Improvement Standard.” However, this practice has been improperly used.
For decades and to the present day, Medicare beneficiaries have been denied necessary care based on the “Improvement Standard,” which sets forth that Medicare coverage for vital care will be denied on the grounds that the individual’s condition was stable, chronic, not improving, or that the necessary services were for maintenance only. The use of this standard has had a devastating effect on patients with chronic conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.
However, the court case of Jimmo V. Sebelius changed this practice. On Jan. 24, 2013, in the Jimmo case, the court approved a settlement where the plaintiffs alleged that Medicare contractors were inappropriately applying the “Improvement Standard” in making determinations for Medicare coverage involving skilled care, home health and outpatient therapy benefits.
Under the maintenance coverage standard set forth in the Jimmo settlement, the determining issue regarding Medicare coverage is whether the skilled services of a health care professional are needed, not whether the Medicare beneficiary will improve. The settlement resolves once and for all that Medicare coverage is available for skilled maintenance services in home health, nursing home and outpatient settings.
But old and ingrained myths like the “Improvement Standard” are still alive and kicking. Plaintiffs in the Jimmo case began in 2014 to request the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) do more to educate the providers and contractors who make the decisions in the Medicare program. In early 2016, many people with chronic conditions who need nurses or therapy to maintain their current condition were still being denied Medicare coverage.
In August 2016, Judge Christina Reis, issued an order that required CMS to propose corrective action for its failure to convey the “accurate provision of information regarding the maintenance coverage standard.”
On February 1, 2017, CMS implemented a Corrective Action Plan that involved publishing a new CMS webpage dedicated to Jimmo and posting frequently asked questions. CMS also revised its Medicare Benefit Policy Manual, as well as many other policies and guidelines. In addition, CMS was ordered by the court to develop and implement a nationwide educational campaign for contractors, adjudicators, providers, and suppliers to clarify the point that the coverage of therapy is not determined by the beneficiary’s ability to improve but on whether skilled care is required along with the underlying reasonableness and necessity of the service.
Despite CMS’ corrective actions in the Jimmo case, beneficiaries and their families are still being denied skilled care today on the basis of an erroneous “Improvement Standard.” The CMS only clarified what has always been the Medicare coverage standard and that the settlement does not change its rules and regulations.
As a result of the settlement, if your skilled services were stopped due to the “Improvement Standard” but your physician thinks these services are needed, then you should ask your doctor to prescribe the skilled nursing care or therapy again. The physician needs to explain, in writing, why skilled nursing care or therapy is required; how you will benefit from this treatment, and how these services will help you maintain your condition or prevent or slow further deterioration. The physician should be as specific as possible in explaining why skilled care is needed given your unique medical condition. Since the “Improvement Standard” has been in existence for so many years, you may need to show your physician the Jimmo settlement agreement to make it clear that improvement is not required for Medicare coverage.
The Jimmo standard has increased the ability to win appeals concerning the denial of Medicare coverage. In the past, when a Medicare beneficiary appealed a case involving denial of coverage based on the “Improvement Standard,” the appeal was usually unsuccessful. In light of the Jimmo settlement, Medicare beneficiaries stand a better chance of winning an appeal of the denial of Medicare coverage by explaining that the settlement confirms, and the government has agreed, that skilled services are covered when they are required to maintain a patient’s condition or to prevent further deterioration. Any Medicare coverage or appeal decision must reflect this basic principle. In addition, it is also essential that claims for skilled care include sufficient documentation to clearly prove that skilled care is needed, that it is in fact provided, and that the services are reasonable and necessary.
It’s important to know that the Jimmo settlement agreement does not affect the eligibility requirements to receive skilled care. There is still a 100-day limit on the amount of skilled nursing care and services must be reasonable and necessary. The patient still must be admitted as an inpatient for three days prior to receiving skilled nursing care. The days that a patient is in “observation” does not qualify as an “inpatient” stay.
If you or a family member receives a notice that Medicare coverage is about to terminate, you should consider an immediate appeal. Talk to your doctor about why you feel that continued skilled care is necessary to “maintain” function or “slow further deterioration”. You may need to educate your health care provider that there is no longer an “improvement standard.”
The Center for Medicare Advocacy (CMA) has played a lead role in the Jimmo v. Sebelius class action lawsuit and is a good place to turn for Medicare recipients or their families who believe that the Medicare recipient has been unfairly denied coverage for a condition that will not improve but requires professional or semi-professional help to maintain the patient’s condition or help prevent further decline.
You can also download several self-help packets available from the CMA website at https://medicareadvocacy.org/take-action/self-help-packets-for-medicare-appeals/
These self-help packets are free and show you how to appeal denials of coverage for skilled care involving outpatient therapy, home healthcare, and nursing home care. The CMA offers advocacy to Medicare beneficiaries on a broad range of topics and they continue to play a key role in the Jimmo v. Sebelius class action suit.
If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, contact your plan directly on how to file an appeal. As a Medicare Advantage plan enrollee, you have the same rights and protections as any other beneficiary. The Jimmo settlement encompasses all Medicare beneficiaries.
BENEFICIARY RESEOURCES
For frequently asked questions regarding the “Improvement Standard” settlement, visit http://www.medicareadvocacy.org/jimmo-v-sebelius-the-improvement-standard-case-faqs/
For the settlement agreement fact sheet, visit https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Medicare-Fee-for-Service-Payment/SNFPPS/Downloads/Jimmo-FactSheet.pdf
For how to file an Original Medicare Appeal, visit{p dir=”ltr”}https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/11525-Medicare-Appeals.pdf
HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS
Health care providers can learn more about the “maintenance” standard and find tips on how to document the necessity of skilled care by reviewing Transmittal 179 which outlines the revisions to the Manual or by referencing the Medicare Benefit Policy Manual itself:
https://www.cms.gov/Regulations-and-Guidance/Guidance/Manuals/downloads/bp102c15.pdf
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
