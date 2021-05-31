While I wish it was as simple as telling apples from oranges, Medicare Part A, B, C, and D coverage is quite different on how they cover prescription drugs.
It depends on the drug, where you receive it, and whether you are in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Here are three general rules to keep in mind:
•Part A covers drugs administered when you’re an inpatient at a hospital or you are receiving skilled nursing facility care.
•Part B covers drugs administered in a doctor’s office, hospice or when you are in a hospital outpatient department.
•Part D covers outpatient drugs that you take yourself and purchase at a retail pharmacy.
PART A DRUG COVERAGE
Part A covers your inpatient hospital stays. During an inpatient stay, Medicare Part A will generally cover any medications that are given to you as part of your overall treatment in the hospital. So, for example, anesthesia medication administered during a surgery will be paid for by Part A. The main requirement here is that the drugs are being given while you are admitted as an inpatient.
Part A has a deductible, which in 2021 is per benefit period. When you enter the hospital, a benefit period begins and that period ends once you have been discharged from the hospital and remained outside the hospital for at least 60 days. There are no daily copays for your inpatient hospital stay unless you have a stay that lasts longer than 60 days so you shouldn’t have any other Part A out-of-pocket expenses if your hospital stay is less than 60 days.
But let’s say you are in a hospital receiving medical services, tests and treatments, but you are not “formally” admitted because the doctor or hospital wants to keep you under “observation status.” Once you are classified as an outpatient, your medications now will be covered by Part B or Part D.
PART B DRUG COVERAGE
Part B, medical insurance, offers very limited coverage of medications. It covers some injections administered in a doctor’s office, certain cancer drugs taken by mouth, and medications used with some types of durable medical equipment, such as a nebulizer or insulin pump.
Part B also covers flu and pneumonia vaccinations, and there is no copay with these medications. Medicare Part B covers the COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to the beneficiary. Please note that the shingles shot is only available under Part D plans and is not covered by Medicare Part B. Make sure you get the shingles shot at a preferred pharmacy, not at your doctor’s office.
Medicare Part B also covers certain immunosuppressive drugs, antigens and other injectable meds used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis.
PART D PRESCRIPTION DRUG COVERAGE
Because Part B does not cover most prescription medications, Medicare encourages beneficiaries to enroll in a Part D prescription drug program. Medicare Part D generally covers most drugs that are purchased at a retail pharmacy.
For a drug to be covered by Part D, it must meet the following conditions:
•Not covered under Medicare Part A or B
•Approved by the Food and Drug Administration
•Only available with a prescription
•Used and sold here in the United States
•Must be used for a medically accepted reason
•Must appear on your plan’s Part D formulary or you must obtain approval via the drug exceptions process.
Anti-seizure medications, anti-psychotic medications, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, self-administered immunosuppressive drugs and medications to treat HIV or AIDs must be included in every plan’s formulary. Medicare Part D excluded drugs include those used for weight loss or gain, drugs for relief of colds or coughs, drugs for cosmetic reasons and most vitamins and minerals.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan instead of Original Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans must cover everything that Original Medicare does, so the same drugs that fall under Medicare Part B of Original Medicare must also be covered by an Medicare Advantage plan.
With a Medicare Advantage plan, prescription drug cost-sharing may vary by plan. If you are enrolled in an Medicare Advantage plan, please take the time to read your plan’s Summary of Benefits. This will provide you with a better understanding of how your plan covers Part B drugs and the cost-sharing amounts. Most Medicare Advantage plans include Part D drug coverage, or you can purchase a stand-alone Part D plan when you have Original Medicare. It’s also important to familiarize yourself with your plan’s formulary, preferably before you enroll in the plan. Plans can and do change their formularies every year.
For a more complete listing of Part B covered drugs, please visit:
•https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/prescription-drugs-outpatient.html#collapse-5968 Medicare publication: Drug Coverage Under Different Parts of Medicare
•https://www.cms.gov/Outreach-and-Education/Outreach/Partnerships/downloads/11315-P.pdf
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
