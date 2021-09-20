When beneficiaries fail to review their Medicare coverage each year, they are making a costly mistake.
So, the best piece of advice I can give you is to review your coverage every year because it’s an absolute given that your Medicare Advantage and/or Prescription Drug plan will change every year.
As we approach the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) that runs from Oct. 15 thru Dec. 7, you will be receiving a ton of mail from your plan, other plans in your area, and from Medicare itself. What you do with all this mail is up to you, but there is one piece of mail you need to pay attention to and read. It’s called the Medicare Annual Notice of Change ,or ANOC for short.
If you have a Medicare Advantage or a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan, you will receive the Annual Notice of Change by mail in the month of September. People that have a Medigap plan will not receive an Annual Notice of Change letter because these plans don’t tend to change from year to year.
Simply put, the Annual Notice of Change describes the changes that your current plan with make for Jan. 1, 2022. Some things that you may see on an ANOC letter are increases or decreases in your monthly premiums and changes to plan co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles.
It’s important to be aware that you will receive an Annual Notice of Change every single year. In all my years of counseling Medicare beneficiaries, I’ve never seen one plan that did not have some kind of change for the upcoming year. This is largely because Original Medicare changes every year, which in turn causes your Medicare Advantage and/or drug plan to revise their benefits.
Any changes to your plan benefits, premiums, copays, provider networks or service areas will go into effect as of Jan. 1, 2022. The reason you receive the Annual Notice of Change in September is so you’ll have time to review the plan changes, and if you’re unhappy, you can use the Medicare Annual Election Period to select a new plan. Be aware that your plan will send your notice to the address that you have on file with Medicare. If you have moved, it’s very important to notify Medicare at once so that this important notice isn’t lost in the mail.
As soon as you receive the Annual Notice of Change, you will want to review it thoroughly. Make sure you can afford the changes in costs. You will also want to make sure you are still within the plan’s service area. Most importantly, look for any medications that you take that are being dropped or are moving from one tier to another which will affect your copay for that medication. This is one of the things that many beneficiaries neglect to do, but it’s really important. You don’t want to find out in January — when it may be too late to make changes — that one of your expensive brand name medications is no longer being offered next year by your plan.
Below are some questions you should ask when reviewing your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan’s Annual Notice of Change:
•Will your plan still cover your important medications?
•Are there any coverage restrictions for those medications, such as quantity limits or prior authorization requirements?
•How much will you pay for generic and brand name drugs?
•Has your monthly premium changed?
•Has the Part D drug deductible increased?
If you only have a Medicare Advantage Plan, these are some specific questions you should ask yourself when reviewing your Annual Notice of Change.
•Are your doctors and hospitals still in the plan’s network next year?
•Will you need a referral from your primary care doctor to see a specialist?
•How much is the plan’s out-of-pocket maximum for next year? Has it increased from this year?
•In the event of serious illness, do you have rainy day funds available to cover the out-of-pocket maximum?
•How much are the copays for healthcare services that you will likely need?
•Is there a medical deductible? Is there a drug deductible?
•Have the plan’s supplemental benefits changed? Any additional benefits being offered?
The Medicare & You handbook is also mailed to all Medicare households each September. The handbook includes information on Medicare benefits, frequently asked Medicare questions, and any changes to Medicare coverage. It also includes a list of Medicare Advantage Plans and stand-alone Part D prescription drug plans available in your area. If you don’t receive your Medicare & You handbook, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE and request that a copy with information for your area be sent to you. If you would like to receive your handbook electronically, you can log into (or create) your Medicare account to sign up for electronic handbooks. You can also download a general version of the handbook at www.Medicare.gov.
For those enrolled in the Extra Help program that helps pay your prescription drug costs if you have limited income and assets, there are a number of notices you may receive starting in September, depending on your unique circumstances. In September you may receive a grey Loss of Deemed Status Notice if you will no longer have Extra Help as of Jan. 1, 2022. If you think this is a mistake, such as if your income has not changed, you can re-apply for Extra Help through the Social Security Administration (800-772-1212).
You may receive an orange Change in Extra Help Copayments Notice. This notice tells you if the Extra Help copays you pay for covered drugs will change starting Jan. 1, 2022. You should get this notice in October. Extra Help copays usually change a small amount each year.
If you are enrolled in a prescription drug plan through your or your spouse’s current or former employer, you should receive a notice from your employer or plan around September of each year, informing you if your drug coverage is creditable. Creditable means that the coverage is as good as or better than the standard Medicare prescription drug benefit.
As Medicare’s Annual Election Period begins, you’ll start to get mail from different insurance companies about the plans that they offer. You can use this marketing information to compare your options. If you have questions about any of the benefits that a plan offers, it is best to contact the plan directly. Feel free to consult with a representative from PA MEDI (formerly APPRISE) for individualized counseling around annual enrollment decisions. The PA MEDI Helpline is also available at (800) 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
