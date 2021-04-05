The reason why we buy insurance is for protection; that it will always be there when we most need it.
Unlike Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans require an approval that you must get from your plan before they will provide coverage. This usually involves additional paperwork that the insurance company will ask of your doctor as to why you need this medication or medical service. You may be asked to obtain approval for out-of-network, specialist and emergency care.
Prior authorization is rarely used in Original Medicare, except for durable medical equipment. In general, Original Medicare covers everything medically necessary. A patient works directly with his or her doctor to decide the best course of action for treating a medical condition or issue. When you have a Medicare Advantage plan, the insurance company, not the doctor, steps in to determine whether a service is covered.
How common is prior authorization used by Advantage plans? A lot, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In 2020, nearly all Medicare Advantage enrollees (99 percent) were in plans that require prior authorization for at least one Medicare-covered service, up from 79 percent in 2019. Prior authorization is most often required for relatively expensive services, such as inpatient hospitalization, skilled nursing facility care and home health care.
For a Medicare Advantage plan, it’s all about increasing their profit margins. One way they can manage care effectively is through prior authorization. While understandable, Advantage plans often overutilize prior authorization to such an extent that seniors are being negatively impacted in obtaining urgently needed treatment, tests, and even hospitalization.
You won’t find prior authorization in a plan’s marketing materials or on the radio or TV. If you do, it’s listed in the fine print as “limitations apply.” Once again, the onus is on a Medicare Advantage enrollee to know the plan details and whether a service or procedure is subject to prior authorization. Each Advantage plan has different requirements, so you should contact your plan to see when/if prior authorization is needed.
The American Medical Association, alarmed by the number of requests for prior authorization that providers receive, reports that the average medical practice spends about 15 hours per week responding to prior authorizations from insurance companies.
In a 2020 letter to the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the AMA pointed out how prior authorizations have affected medical outcomes.
Approximately 28 percent of the time, a prior authorization had delayed care resulting in a serious adverse event such as hospitalization, disability or even death. The AMA also reported that 75 percent of all patients abandoned care because prior authorization imposed significant delays.
The Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General found widespread and persistent problems related to denials of care and payment for patients in Medicare Advantage plans. The report concluded that “improper denials may contribute to physical harm for beneficiaries if they’re not getting access to services that they need. Patients and doctors can also be harmed financially if not reimbursed for appropriate care.”
Similarly, Medicare Part D plans use prior authorization to ensure medications are being given out in a medically necessary and safe manner. Step therapy is one type of prior authorization. This happens when a plan wants the doctor to prescribe a less expensive but comparable drug to a name brand. If the drug proves ineffective, the plan will gradually approve a more expensive drug. To determine which drugs are subject to prior authorization, you should review your plan’s formulary.
Advantage plans may also limit the quantity of a certain drugs they will cover. This is often for safety or cost reasons. The quantity limit may differ depending on the drug or by the plan, so for specifics, contact the plan directly. Plans will usually base quantity limits on averages of prescriptions and use.
For example, if most people are prescribed Drug A and told to take one pill a day for 30 days, that’s likely what the quantity limit will be. If your doctor prescribes Drug A, but with a 60-day supply, your plan may disapprove the prescription. If your doctor feels the amount is medically necessary, he or she can request a drug exception.
If a Medicare Advantage plan denies you coverage for what you feel is medically necessary care, you should not take this determination lying down. If you file an appeal, the odds are in your favor that the appeal will be overturned. In reviewing service and payment denials of Medicare Advantage plans, the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General found that between 2014 and 2016, plans overturned 75 percent of their own denials.
“The high number of overturned denials raises concerns that some Medicare Advantage beneficiaries and providers were initially denied services and payment that should have been provided,” the report says. To make matters worse, enrollees and providers appeal only 1 percent of denials, the Inspector General found, suggesting that some beneficiaries may be going without needed services or paying out- of-pocket for care. Inappropriate denials of care will continue to be a growing concern as the number of enrollees in Medicare Advantage plans skyrockets.
There are a multitude of factors that you must consider when joining or switching a Medicare Advantage plan. A beneficiary must consider premiums, cost-sharing, extra benefits, drug coverage, quality of care and provider networks. But don’t overlook access to covered services; specifically, how prior authorization may limit your access to covered services.
Please note that in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, several Medicare Advantage plans have waived prior authorization requirements for treatment of the disease. Please contact your plan for additional details.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
