As a patient in the hospital, you may receive care under three different options: inpatient, outpatient, or outpatient observation status.
Inpatients are kept in the hospital for care, testing, and monitoring when they are too sick to safely go home. These patients need regular nursing care, complex or regular testing and monitoring, and ongoing physician care to get better.
Outpatients receive a test or treatment and go home the same day, either immediately or a few hours after their tests are complete.
More and more patients are hearing about “observation status.” But what does it mean exactly? And why is it important to know about this option? The Center for Medicare Advocacy has written extensively on this subject.
The following frequently asked questions has been excerpted from their website, www.medicareadvocacy.org.
•What is observation status? Observation status is a designation used by hospitals to bill Medicare. Observation services include a well-defined set of specific, clinically appropriate services, including X-rays, drugs and lab tests. You would typically fall under observation status if you arrive through the emergency room and require treatment or monitoring to determine whether you should be admitted. Some hospitals perform observation in the emergency department, while others provide standard hospital rooms or dedicated observation units.
People who receive care in hospitals, even overnight and for several days, may learn they have not actually been admitted as inpatients. Instead, the hospital has classified them as observation status, which is an “outpatient” category. This designation can happen even for people who are extremely sick and spend many days in the hospital.
The “outpatient” classification is often a surprise to patients: many do not realize their status until the patient is getting ready to leave the hospital. Hospital patients are often not told or given a written notice when they are designated as outpatients on observation status, although the NOTICE Act discussed below, now requires hospitals to inform patients, both orally and in writing, when they are in observation status.
•Why does observation status matter? When hospital patients are classified as outpatients on observation status, they may be charged for services that Medicare would have paid if they were formally and officially admitted as inpatients. For example, patients may be charged for their medications. Most significantly, patients will not be able to obtain any Medicare coverage if they need nursing home care after their hospital stay. Medicare only covers nursing home care for patients who have a three-day inpatient hospital stay. Observation status doesn’t count towards the three-day stay.
Outpatient observation status is paid by Medicare Part B, while inpatient hospital admissions are paid by Part A. Thus, Medicare beneficiaries who are enrolled in Part a, but not Part B, will be responsible for their entire hospital bill if they are classified as observation status. Even if Medicare patients who have both Medicare Parts A and B, may be responsible for 20 percent of their hospital bill, which is covered under Part B, if they are considered outpatients.
Costs for skilled nursing facilities, when they are not covered by Medicare Part A, because of the 3-day rule, can easily go up to $20,000 or more. Medicare beneficiaries have no cap on costs for an observation stay. In addition, most Medicare plans do not pay for drugs administered during observational status because Part A doesn’t pay for outpatient services, and hospitals are “out of network” for the pharmaceutical coverage included in Part B and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.
Important: Medicare temporarily waived the three-day inpatient admission requirement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
•How do patients know they are outpatients, or in observation status? Since March 2017, federal law has required acute care hospitals to provide oral and written notification to patients who are classified as outpatients or observation status patients for more than 24 hours. Hospitals are required to provide Medicare beneficiaries with a Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON) explaining observation status and what it means in terms of cost sharing and implications for coverage of post-hospital SNF services.
While it is helpful that hospitals are now required to inform patients when they are considered outpatients in observation status, there are still problems. First, not all outpatients will receive notice of their non-inpatient status. Medicare has decided that only hospital patients who are classified as receiving “observation services” will receive the MOON. Patients who are just classified as outpatients, even for many days, are not required to get the notice.
Second, Medicare has decided that, while observation patients will get notice of their hospital status, they do not have appeal rights — that is, they cannot challenge their observation status and ask the Medicare program to decide if they should be admitted as inpatients.
•What can patients do if they are in outpatient observation status? If the patient is still in the hospital:
•Seek the doctor’s help to “admit the patient as an inpatient.”
•Remind the hospital of Medicare’s “two-midnight rule.” If the doctor expects the patient to require hospital care for at least two midnights, the hospital should be able to admit the patient as an inpatient
•Consider other post-hospital sources of care — inpatient rehabilitation hospital, home health, outpatient therapy — that do not require a three-day inpatient stay.
•If the patient is no longer in the hospital: Unfortunately, seeking inpatient coverage from Medicare after an observation stay is very difficult. Medicare currently has no official method to appeal observation status, but as of August 2017 the Center for Medicare Advocacy is pursuing a nationwide class action lawsuit to establish a way to appeal. For more information, visit the Center for Medicare Advocacy’s website, www.MedicareAdvocacy.org, or call (860) 456-7790. To get aelf-help packet for Medicare Observation Status, visit https://medicareadvocacy.org/self-help-packet-for-medicare-observation-status/
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser.)
