Don’t fall for one of the biggest myths ever: that Medicare covers long-term care. If you thought that Medicare will pay for long-term care like living in a nursing home you are not alone. Medicare does not now and never has covered long-term care.
Consider these statistics.
•A person turning 65 today has almost a 70 percent chance of needing some type of long-term care services and support in their remaining years.
•20 percent of those turning 65 will need care for longer than five years.
•About 35 percent of people who reach age 65 are expected to enter a nursing home at least once in their lifetime.
•Over 56 percent of middle-income Baby Boomers believe that Medicare will pay for their ongoing long-term care.
•Almost 80 percent have no money set aside specifically for their long-term care needs.
According to a 2020 Genworth Cost of Care Survey, the national annual median cost for an assisted living facility is about $51,000; a whopping $105,000 for a private room in a nursing home; and about $55,000 for home health care aide services.
Long-term care, often called custodial care, is a range of services and support to meet health or personal needs over an extended period of time. Typically, it’s non-medical care provided by non-licensed caregivers.
As it stands, Medicare will only cover long-term care if a beneficiary requires skilled services or rehabilitative care under Part A. This includes
•Acute hospital care
•Skilled nursing care
•Hospice benefits
These benefits are designed to help beneficiaries who are in the process of recovering from an illness or injury. In order to meet long-term care coverage eligibility through Medicare, a beneficiary must be an inpatient at an approved hospital for at least three days. From there, they must be admitted into a Medicare-certified nursing facility within 30 days of the inpatient visit. Under Original Medicare, long-term care benefits carry a 100-day cap. Once this is exceeded, the beneficiary is responsible for 100 percent of the costs.
Additionally, the beneficiary must require physical or occupational therapy along with a medical condition that demands skilled nursing services. However, it is important to note that coverage is limited and only available on a short-term basis.
As we age, most people would rather live at home. But if you remain at home and need in-home care for an extended period or permanently, Medicare pays for those services only temporarily. For example, Medicare Part A and Part B cover part-time or intermittent nursing care — skilled nursing care needed for less than seven days a week or less than eight hours each day — for up to only 21 days.
Medicare doesn’t pay for 24-hour-a-day care at home, meals delivered to your home, homemaker services such as shopping, cleaning and laundry (when those are the only services needed), or help with personal care such as bathing dressing, or using the bathroom.
LONG-TERM MEDICARE ADVANTAGE BENEFITS
Medicare Advantage plans provide the same coverage as Original Medicare so they also cover skilled services or rehabilitative care for up to 100 days. However, recent policy changes now allow all Medicare Advantage plans to cover supplemental healthcare benefits for “daily maintenance.” These benefits may include activities of daily living assistance, transportation to medical appointments, meals after hospitalization, adult day care, home safety modifications, just to name a few.
Some plans offer one benefit, others may offer more during a calendar year and the plan will likely require prior authorization and impose network restrictions. Medicare Advantage plans don’t offer benefits for nursing home care or assisted living.
What are the chances you or a loved one may need long-term care services like these at some point in your life?
•Nursing home
•Assisted living
•Home health care
•Homemaker and chore services
It turns out the chances are quite good. Health care statistics project that 7 in 10 people turning 65 this year will need long-term care at some point in their lives. But this care can be very costly. What options are available to help people with long-term care costs?
TRADITIONAL LONG-TERM CARE POLICY
Long-term care insurance will pay or reimburse for some or all long-term care costs.
Many long-term care insurance policies have limits on how long or how much they will pay. These policies can also become costly over time. Insurance companies can consider health conditions when determining eligibility for coverage.
The older the applicant, the more likely they won’t qualify. In 2019, almost one-third of applicants ages 65-69 were denied coverage.
The type of coverage depends on the individual’s health, financial status, age at application and other factors. If you wish to consider purchasing a long-term care insurance policy, you should seek out a professional advisor who knows about these policies and the different options.
MEDICAID
If long-term care insurance isn’t a viable option for you because of the cost, look into your state’s Medicaid program.
As the largest payer in the U.S. for long-term and nursing home care, Medicaid is a joint program between the federal government and state governments. Every state has its own enrollment process, qualifications criteria and policies.
Generally, Medicaid is more of an option for individuals with low household income and assets. Having both Medicaid and Medicare should cover most of your long-term care expenses.
If your assets are too high you will not qualify for Medicaid. This means you may need to exhaust your financial resources before you become eligible.
COMBINATION OR HYBRID PRODUCTS
Consumers tend to worry that they will lose the money they spend on long-term care insurance if they don’t use it.
In recent years, insurance companies have taken steps to ease these concerns. These relatively new products combine life insurance with long-term care insurance. The idea is that policy benefits will always be paid, in life insurance or long-term care. A policy holder can access some or all of the policy’s death benefit for long-term care that meets the company’s requirements. These combination products are still evolving.
KEY TAKE-AWAYS
•Don’t rely on Original Medicare to pay for your long-term care costs.
•Some Medicare Advantage plans may offer services and supports, but benefits may be limited.
•The sooner you get started learning about long-term care, the different options, and what’s available in your community, the better.
•Work with a trusted financial advisor to develop a plan to cover the costs.
•Be sure to read the fine print carefully on any long-term care policy you consider.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
