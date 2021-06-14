When a person first becomes eligible for Medicare, they can either choose Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage.
If they choose Original Medicare, they may go with a Medicare supplement plan (aka Medigap) to help fill in the gaps in Part A and Part B coverage.
Medigap plans have been around since the 1960s when President Johnson first signed Medicare into law. Compared to the much newer Medicare Advantage plans, Medigaps do tend to have higher premiums, but a person’s costs may be cheaper than a Medicare Advantage plan over the long run. Most people are willing to accept a higher premium if they know that their Medigap policy will pay most, if not all, of their out-of-pocket expenses.
Another popular feature of a Medigap plan is that people can go to any provider or facility in the country who accepts Medicare assignment.
When you enroll in Medicare Part B (medical insurance), you’ll have a crucial, one-time enrollment window to purchase a Medigap policy. This window is known as the Medigap Open Enrollment Period, or Medigap OEP for short. It lasts for six months, beginning on the first day of the month in which a person turns both 65 or older and is enrolled in Medicare Part B. For example, if you turn 65 on July 14, and are enrolled in Medicare Part B, you’ll have until Dec. 31 to enroll in a Medigap plan.
When you apply within your Medigap OEP, your acceptance into the plan is guaranteed. Plans can’t charge more if you have a pre-existing health condition. To obtain a Medigap, you must be enrolled in both Parts A and Part B. Once you’re outside your Medigap OEP, that’s when you may need to pass medical underwriting. An insurer can review your medical history and refuse to sell you a policy, or sell you a policy at a much higher cost, if you do not meet their full underwriting requirements.
Sometimes you may be able to join a Medigap plan outside of your open enrollment window and not be subject to medical underwriting. For example, if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and the plan leaves the Medicare program, you have a “guaranteed-issue right” to apply for a Medigap plan. If you will be losing a Medicare Advantage plan because you are moving out of your plan’s service area, you will have a guaranteed-issue right to a Medigap policy without being subject to medical underwriting.
You may also qualify for a guaranteed-issue right if you joined a Medicare Advantage plan for first time you were eligible, and within the first 12 months, you want to return to Original Medicare. Losing employer group health coverage is another common situation when you have guaranteed-issue rights.
What happens when you’re Medigap OEP has passed and you don’t qualify for a guaranteed issue right? That’s when medical underwriting comes into play. Basically, medical underwriting is a process in which an insurer collects detailed information about your health and medical history. Based on this information, an insurer can decide whether or not to approve your application and/or determine the cost of the policy. It stands to reason that people with a history of medical problems will pay more for insurance than people with no such history, or the insurer can deny coverage altogether. Some insurers may impose a waiting period if the applicant has a pre-existing condition and if state law allows it.
Insurers can ask questions about your pre-existing medical conditions, medications, height and weight, hospitalization, nursing facility use, planned medical procedures, and so on. Insurance underwriters may call applicants to verify or clarify their responses. Every insurer has their own underwriting guidelines. Some are more restrictive than others.
Most of the time, insurers will not consider minor things like seasonal allergies or the flu. Typically, an insurer will not exclude someone if they take maintenance medications for high blood pressure or cholesterol. You will need to report any prescription medications you have taken over the last two to five years.
Insurers will not offer a Medigap policy to someone who is morbidly obese or seriously underweight. Insurers have “build charts” that show acceptable weight ranges for various heights, by gender. If you plan to have surgery soon, you should probably get it done before you apply for a Medigap plan. When it comes to potentially disqualifying situations, expensive surgeries and procedures are red flags. Rarely will an insurer approve coverage for someone having major surgery. So, you should have the procedure done, including any follow-up visits or therapy before you complete an application for Medigap coverage. Generally, the more chronic conditions you have, the greater chance you will be turned down for a policy. Again, underwriting guidelines are different for every insurer.
If you wish to change Medigap plans to save on costs or get better coverage and you are outside of your open enrollment window and you are not entitled to any guaranteed-issue right, you will have to go through medical underwriting. Some illnesses are treatable but incurable. This commonly includes dementia, chronic lung disorders, and various immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or multiple sclerosis, just to name a few
Unfortunately, many insurers will exclude you from coverage. A person that has diabetes may stand a better chance of being approved when they take just a few oral medications or use less than 50 units of insulin daily.
Here are some tips.
•Allow yourself plenty of time to complete the questionnaire.
•Answer all questions truthfully, but don’t volunteer any additional information than what the underwriter asks you.
•Use yes and no answers to questions whenever possible.
•Don’t cancel your current coverage, if any, until a determination is made on your application.
It’s worth mentioning here that the open enrollment period in the fall for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans does not apply to Medigap plans. The fall open enrollment period is not the time when you can apply for a new Medigap carrier and skip the health questions. If you can’t pass underwriting, you have to make a choice. You can keep your existing policy or consider the Medicare Advantage alternative, which has no health questions.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.