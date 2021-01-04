COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Medicare under a Biden presidency

Now that the 2020 election is over (sort of) and the transition is taking place, the federal government is about to get much more involved in health care and the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Exactly, how much more involved, now that Joe Biden is president-elect, depends on whether Republicans keep control of the Senate. And that likely won’t be determined until early January, when Georgia’s two Senate run-off races are held.
Biden’s plan for Medicare rests on several key pillars:
•Lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60
•Reduce the cost of prescription drugs
•Offer a Medicare-like public option for health insurance
The first change the former vice president proposes is lowering the minimum qualifying age for Medicare from 65 to 60. This would open up access to the Medicare program for 23 million more seniors, who would have the option to rely upon Medicare for their needs. Currently, those aged 65 and older qualify for full Medicare benefits, though some disabled and chronic disease patients qualify earlier.
Biden’s proposal makes a lot of sense considering the more patients enrolled in Medicare, the more bargaining power Medicare will have setting prices with hospitals and outpatient services. Even adding several million more patients by lowering the eligibility age by five years could help lower overall costs. Also, younger members are likely to require less medical care on the whole than those in the higher age bracket, lowering the average cost per patient.
Surveys don’t show a large red-versus-blue divide on the issue; a large majority of Republicans and Democrats support the notion. Some employers stand to benefit because their healthcare insurance costs would go down, if employees in their 60s were covered by Medicare instead of private insurance paid for, in part, by the employer.
As popular as lowering Medicare eligibility might be, there’s likely to be major opposition from hospitals. Biden’s plan could result in dramatically lowered reimbursements for hospitals, as Medicare generally pays significantly less than commercial insurance. Expanding access to Medicare could also put more stress on Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund, which finances Medicare Part A (hospital) coverage.
•Lower prescription drug costs. Biden also wants to reduce what Medicare beneficiaries pay for prescription drugs, notably by allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, currently prohibited by law. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated such a move would save $456 billion from 2023 through 2029. At the same time, though, the budget office report noted that negative effects may include reduced spending on research and development.
Biden also would prohibit most drug prices from rising faster than inflation. A couple of his other preferred methods to lower drug spending by older individuals echo those proposed by the former administration; capping out-of-pocket spending on Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage and allowing consumers to import prescriptions, with safeguards in place.
•Create a Medicare-like public option. As many as 14 million Americans could lose their health insurance due to job losses or because they are dependents of someone who holds an employer-sponsored plan. The lingering financial crisis will prompt a major emphasis on expanding insurance coverage to offset the millions of people who could lose health insurance.
Under Biden’s proposal, a public option health plan would be premium-free for Americans who would be eligible for Medicaid if their state had expanded the program under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). It would also allow states that have already expanded Medicaid under the ACA to move newly eligible enrollees onto the public option. Additionally, President-elect Biden’s plan would automatically enroll people making below 138 percent of the federal poverty level into the public option.
Because Medicare rates are lower than private insurance, the option would be cheaper than many insurance alternatives yet still cover essential health benefits. The public option could leverage its purchasing power to lower payments for medical services. Hospitals fiercely oppose the public option arguing they threaten the private healthcare sector, which makes up roughly a fifth of the U.S. economy.
If Democrats do not gain control of the Senate, a Biden administration would have several hurdles in its implementation of a public option. The Obama administration tried to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act. However, while the House passed a version of the ACA with a public option, it wasn’t able to get enough support in the Senate. The same scenario could happen this time around if strident Republican opposition to a public option holds firm.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed many shortcomings of our healthcare system. When President-elect Biden assumes office, he and Congress will need to confront the looming insolvency of the trust fund that supports Medicare Part A (hospital coverage). According to a recent Congressional Budget Office report, the trust fund could become insolvent – meaning its revenue would not be enough to cover expenses – as early as 2024. Immediate action will be required to ensure Medicare is able to meet its future obligations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, legislative policies with pandemic-related measures are more likely to move quickly, while larger, systemic changes will have to wait until 2021 and beyond.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
