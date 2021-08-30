Are you someone who won’t go to a movie or restaurant unless you check out consumer or critic reviews? Since October 2009, Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans have been rated on their performance by Medicare. Here are a few points to know about star ratings.
•What is the Medicare Star Rating System? Medicare scores how well health and drug plans perform in several categories using a one-to five-star rating system with five stars being the highest and one star the lowest. After each category is rated, Medicare issues an overall star rating to summarize the plan’s performance as a whole.
In addition to being helpful to beneficiaries, the Medicare Star Rating System has a direct bearing on how much insurance companies are paid by Medicare. Insurers that meet or exceed quality benchmarks can receive bonus payments of up to 5 percent. They can also qualify for rebates, which, by law, have to be returned to plan members in the form of reduced premiums or expanded benefits.
•How does Medicare measure the performance of Medicare Advantage and Part D plans? Medicare Advantage Plans are rated on their performance in five different categories:
- Staying healthy: screenings, tests, and vaccines
- Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
- Plan responsiveness and care
- Member complaints, problems getting services, and choosing to leave the plan
- Health plan customer service
Part D plans are rated on their performance in four different categories:
- Drug plan customer service
- Member complaints, problems getting services, and choosing to leave the plan
- Member experience with the drug plan
- Drug pricing and patient safety
There are a few important things to realize about star ratings. A plan’s overall score is not weighted according to plan enrollment so that a plan that provides high-quality care to a large number of members isn’t assured a higher rating than plans with a smaller number of enrollees.
Medicare assigns plan ratings at “the contract level.” This means Medicare grants an overall score for an insurance company, not at the individual plan level. Consequently, a Medicare Advantage plan that performs poorly may still get a five-star rating if the insurer packages it with better performing plans. Plan ratings are also not based on demographics or the health characteristics of their plan members. A plan that has a higher number of chronically ill members is not evaluated differently than a plan that has a relatively healthy pool of enrollees.
Important: While star ratings are helpful, don’t overlook some other important factors such as cost and coverage. With a Part D plan, you’ll want to ensure the plan covers your drugs at a cost you can afford.
•How can I use the Medicare Star Rating System to inform my plan choice this year? Medicare sends out letters to individuals enrolled in a Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans that have failed to achieve at least a 3-star quality rating for three straight years. In the notice, Medicare will offer you a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) so that you can change to another Part D or Advantage plan outside of the annual Open Enrollment Period (that begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7). The SEP is a once-a-year-opportunity. Low-performing plans can be found on the Medicare Plan Finder. The low performing plans are shown as an upside-down red triangle symbol with an exclamation point inside of it (similar to a caution sign). Note: To enroll in a low-performing plan, you must call (800) MEDICARE or contact the plan directly. You will not be able to enroll using the Medicare Plan Finder.
•What is the five-star Special Enrollment Period (SEP)? If there is a 5-star Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan in your service area, you can also use the SEP to join or switch into that 5-star plan. Again, this is a once-a-year opportunity. In reality, it’s not always possible to switch to a 5-star plan. In fact, in 2020 only 21 Medicare Advantage plans (about 5 percent of the total) and just two Medicare Part D prescription drug plans nationwide achieved the coveted 5-star rating. Most beneficiaries will have to wait till fall Open Enrollment or the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (January 1 to March 31) to change plans.
•Are star ratings really that useful? It depends. The Medicare Star Rating System is a tool designed to help you evaluate and compare the overall quality of various Medicare plans. The information, along with costs, benefits, and provider network details, gives you deeper insight into the differences among Medicare plans so you can choose the best coverage for your needs. You should not get hung up on trying to find the elusive 5-star rated plan because there aren’t many. Most plans are rated 4 or 4.5 stars. If you limit your search to plans with a 4-star rating or higher, you’ll likely find a cost-effective plan with the benefits and high quality of care you expect and deserve.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.