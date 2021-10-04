Why don’t Medicare beneficiaries like to change their medical and/or drug plans?
If you’re a current Medicare beneficiary, you may know that every October you have the option to change your coverage during the Fall Open Enrollment (also referred to as the Annual Election Period). Despite having the opportunity to change plans every year should they wish, very few beneficiaries switch plans and they end up in plans that cost too much and cover too little.
Are the relatively low rates of voluntary switching of plans attributed to plan satisfaction? While this may be true for some people, the issues are much more complex than that. Even when older adults take time to shop for plans, they don’t always pick the best plan. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. From now until the end of the Medicare Annual Election Period, seniors will be bombarded with TV ads and direct mail blitzes. During the election period, people are free to make any number of changes and their coverage will be effective on Jan. 1.
For the past several years, Medicare Advantage plans have become increasingly popular. So popular that a typical Medicare enrollee residing in a metropolitan area will be able to choose from among 57 private Medicare prescription or Advantage plans that include drug coverage. Those in favor of Medicare privatization point out that it’s good for beneficiaries because the competition among health insurance companies keeps consumer prices down and encourages innovation.
While competition isn’t necessarily a bad thing, having too many choices may be. Most people I talk to are overwhelmed by the sheer number of plans available and they tend to shut down and take no action. Research has also shown that people make worse decisions when given lots of options. Rather than empowering people to move forward, most stay in the same plan year after year because it’s difficult to choose a plan. It’s also the reason why seniors are so reluctant to switch Medicare coverage in their later years.
But there are many compelling reasons why someone should consider switching their Medicare plan:
•Reason No. 1: Health care is one of the biggest expenses that people need to plan for in retirement. Recent estimates indicate the average couple retiring today can expect to spend close to $300,000 on health care in retirement. The high price tag obscures the fact that health care costs can vary widely from one person to another, and much of the variation that people experience boils down to the Medicare plan they choose. Given this level of variation in plan costs, choosing the right Medicare coverage is an important step to ensure a person’s financial and physical health in retirement.
•Reason No. 2: For over a decade now, I’ve seen how Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D drug plans can change significantly from year to year. This year’s cheapest plan may not be the cheapest next year. Drug prices in what are called “plan formularies” can change a lot. For instance, a drug covered one year by a plan may not be in the plan’s formulary the next year. Or the price of the drug may have shifted to a different pricing category, or “tier,” in the plan.
There are many other reasons why people should consider changing plans during the upcoming Medicare AEP. Here are a few of the most common reasons:
•You don’t like the plan changes coming up for the next year
•Your monthly plan premium is going up
•You have learned that one of more of your doctors will no longer be participating in the network
•Your plan is dropping one of your important medications for next year
You want more comprehensive coverage provided by a Medicare supplement plan
Tips for preparing for the upcoming Medicare AEP:
•Sign up for a MyMedicare.gov account. Did you know that you can register for a MyMedicare.gov account to access your personal Medicare-related information? That’s right, setting up this online account is easy. You can use it to review your Medicare claims as soon as they are processed and find information about eligibility and entitlement. The MyMedicare.gov account also gives you access to your current health and drug plan enrollment information while also providing an easy way to manage your prescription drug list.
•Talk to your doctor’s office about your current plan. If you are enrolled in Original Medicare and a Medicare supplement plan, this conversation should be fairly straightforward. Simply ask: “Will you still be taking Original Medicare next year?” If he or she says yes, your current coverage will continue to serve you well. But Medicare Advantage and drug plans can change their benefits, premiums, networks, and formularies every year. You definitely want to know if your doctor (s) are still participating in the plan’s network. Remember, doctors can change networks at any time during the plan year. Consumers like you and me never know when that might be coming around for renewal. So, ask your doctor or member of his staff whether they are satisfied with participating in the plan or do they intend to make changes?
•Be on the lookout for the Annual Notice of Change packet in your mail. Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans are required to mail enrollees an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) no later than September 30th. The notice will explain what’s changing in your plan for the upcoming year. By all means, don’t toss this notice in the trash. If the changes appear relatively minor, chances are you don’t need to do anything at all. Your policy will simply renew. However, if there is something major changing, say in the provider network, you’ll want to spend some time exploring your options.
•Preview 2022 health and prescription drug plans. The Medicare Plan Finder makes it easy to compare coverage options and shop for health plans. For a personalized search, log in or create an account (if you have a Medicare number) to create or access a list of your drugs, compare your current Medicare plan to others, and review prices based on any help you get with drug costs.
•Get personalized help in your community. Don’t overlook free Medicare counseling and assistance that is literally in your backyard. Effective July 1, 2021 APPRISE is now Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI. The PA MEDI program helps people understand their Medicare and other health insurance benefits, and assists them in making informed decisions about their health care options. PA MEDI counselors work individually and confidentially with individuals to determine their health care needs and preferences, compare health insurance options, and obtain Medicare and supplemental coverage that fits their lifestyle and their budget.
Medicare’s Annual Election Period is almost here. Mark your calendar!
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net/)
