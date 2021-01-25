COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Medicare matters to many millennials

Recently, a lot more younger folks have been attending my New to Medicare seminars.
Why should they even care about Medicare, Medigap plans, or anything related to retirement? After all, don’t they have all the time in the world to figure out Medicare?
It’s important to remember that Medicare is not just for seniors. The program provides more than 9 million Americans under 65, who are disabled or have severe chronic conditions, with the life-saving access to care that they need.
And, even if you’re far, far removed from Medicare eligibility at age 65, your parents or grandparents may not be. Cuts to Medicare could adversely affect their financial health and, by extension, your financial health as well. If you were born between 1982 and 2000, you’re a millennial. You represent one-fourth of the American population and you helped decide the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
Millennials are struggling to find jobs, facing higher barriers to entry for home ownership, and dealing with less access to loans and lines of credit. They never quite healed from the 2008 Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic has set them back even further. Many have record amounts of student debt and have little or no retirement savings.
In other words, they’re already starting life with the cards stacked against them. They are growing up in a world that’s built around older generations.
Medicare and Social Security are often at the forefront of national discourse and while millennials have decades to go before retirement, they need to be particularly concerned about Congress meddling with these programs. It’s the millennials and not the baby boomers who will have to deal with the repercussions of raising taxes or cutting benefits. Congress understands that both options are a political nonstarter for the current crop of Medicare beneficiaries. Today’s seniors have powerful lobbies and sheer voting numbers on their side. Proposals that involve cuts to any current benefits are usually not taken kindly.
But for younger people, there’s a lot riding on the table. It’s all too tempting for lawmakers to reduce Medicare benefits for only future generations. They hope that millennials aren’t paying much attention to what’s going on right now. If legislation is passed to cut Medicare’s benefits, it will likely be phased in over the next couple of decades. Remember, millennials make up a larger portion of the current population than any other generation. That gives them more power than they realize. By making yourself aware of the facts and showing up to vote, you make your voice heard.
Millennials should not mistakenly assume like their predecessors that Medicare is free. As it exists today, Medicare is nowhere close to being free. First, most Americans pay taxes during their working years that fund Medicare’s Part A hospital benefits. That means millennials (and everyone else) are already paying for Medicare Part A benefits right now.
This year the standard monthly Part B premium is $148.50/month. Some high-income beneficiaries could potentially pay up to four times that much. If they wish to have prescription drug coverage, that’s an additional premium for a Medicare Part D drug plan.
Just think what these numbers will look like with ordinary inflation in 30 years. And that’s not all. Medicare only covers 80 percent of a beneficiary’s healthcare expenses. The beneficiary pays the other 20 percent in the form of deductibles, coinsurance and copays as they use their benefits. Most Medicare beneficiaries need a Medicare supplement or Medicare Advantage plan to help pay for their medical expenses.
There’s a whole slew of things that Medicare doesn’t cover at all, such as routine dental or vision services. The most important thing that Medicare doesn’t cover is long-term care, which people must pay privately out of their own retirement funds or spend down to qualify for Medicaid. If this is how much older adults have to shell out on Medicare today, what might millennials healthcare expenses be in 2047?
Future Medicare cuts are likely to affect both millennials and their parents too. If their parents aren’t adequately prepared for their own healthcare expenses under Medicare, it’s likely that they will turn to their children to pay for their medical expenses in retirement. Millennials may now find that the costs of Medicare will intrude into their lives much earlier than expected.
Technology has made it possible for baby boomers, those born between 1946–1964 to live longer. Yet, baby boomers are requiring greater care for chronic conditions. As the need for senior care increases, the average age of a family caregiver is decreasing. Today, more than 10 million millennials serve as informal family caregivers. Whether more millennials will assume the caregiver role or not, they need to stay informed about what Medicare does and does not cover.
If Medicare were radically changed as some legislators have proposed, young Americans would be forced to shoulder more responsibility for their loved ones’ health care costs at a time when they are also starting their own careers, families, and dealing with ever increasing student debt.
When Medicare was rolled out in the ‘60s, it lifted many Americans out of poverty. Without Medicare, many families would be unable to afford health care, doctor visits, or obtain their necessary prescription drugs. So, millennials should care, and care a lot about the future of Medicare. They need to use their new-found knowledge about Medicare and their strength in numbers to the voting booth where they can begin showing politicians, they mean business when it comes to protecting Medicare before it’s too late.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
