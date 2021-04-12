As of 2020, Medicare covers more than 62 million individuals who are 65 and over as well as younger individuals with disabilities.
National data shows that over 1.2 million individuals age 65 and over had a substance use disorder (SUD) diagnosis in 2019, and yet only 284,000 individuals (23.6 percent) in this age range received any treatment that year.
Though substance use disorders get generally lumped under the umbrella of mental illness, they are quite different. The National Alliance on Mental Illness defines mental illness as a condition that affects a person’s thinking, feeling, or mood. Anxiety and depression fall within this category.
On the other hand, substance use disorders and addiction-related issues are considered behavioral health conditions. Examples of addiction-related issues include opioid use disorder and alcoholism. Behavioral health conditions are typically not the result of any single event or circumstance, but rather they involve complicated conditions involving multiple factors.
TREATMENT FOR ALCOHOLISM
Medicare will pay for treatment of alcoholism and substance use disorders in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Like any Medicare-covered service, you must receive services from a Medicare-approved provider or facility. Additionally, the provider must state that the services are medically necessary and you must have a plan of care from your doctor.
Medicare Part A pays for inpatient substance abuse treatment; individuals will pay the same co-pays as for any other type of inpatient hospitalization. Inpatient care can be provided in a psychiatric hospital, a general hospital or an inpatient rehabilitation facility. If care is provided in an inpatient psychiatric hospital, Medicare will only cover a total of 190 lifetime days.
Medicare Part B covers mental health services, including treatment for substance abuse at 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount as long as the individual receives services from a provider who takes assignment (accepts Medicare’s approved amount as full payment for a service). If this is the care then the beneficiary will pay 20 percent coinsurance after they meet their Part B deductible. In 2021, the Part B deductible is $203. If you are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, you are strongly advised to contact your plan for benefits and services. You may need to see a provider in the plan’s network.
Covered items and services for the treatment of alcoholism and substance use disorders include:
•Psychotherapy
•Patient education regarding diagnosis and treatment
•Post-hospitalization follow-up
•Prescription drugs administered during a hospital stay or injected at a doctor’s office. (Methadone may be covered in inpatient hospital settings, but it is not covered in outpatient clinics where it is supplied orally).
•Outpatient prescription drugs covered by Part D. Part D plans must cover medically necessary drugs to treat substance abuse. Part D plans cannot cover methadone or similarly administered medications to treat substance abuse, but they can cover methadone for other conditions, such as pain. Inpatient prescription drugs including Methadone
•Structured Assessment and Brief Intervention (SBIRT) services provided in a doctor’s office or outpatient hospital. SBIRT is covered by Medicare when an individual shows signs of substance abuse or dependency. SBIRT treatment involves:
1.Screening: Assessment to determine the severity of substance abuse and identify the appropriate level of treatment.
2.Brief Intervention: Engagement to provide advice, increase awareness, and motivate an individual to make behavioral changes.
3.Referral to treatment: If an individual is identified as having additional treatment needs, provides them with more treatment and access to specialty care.
Medicare Part B may cover opioid use disorder treatment as part of an opioid treatment program, or OTP. OTPs, often referred to as methadone clinics, must be certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide methadone as part of medication-assisted treatment. OTPs can be performed in a variety of settings, including freestanding clinics, community mental health centers, hospital medication units or satellite clinics, as long as the entity providing the service meets federal accreditation standards. OTPs may include coverage for other services such as individual and group therapy, toxicology testing, intake activities and periodic assessments.
Medicare Part B preventive services also covers free screening and counseling for people showing signs of alcohol misuse, but they are not considered alcohol dependent or showing signs of abuse.
This is not a complete list of Medicare-covered services for behavioral health care. If you need help finding doctors and facilities that accept Medicare, you can use the Medicare Care Compare Tool online at https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/ or call:
•1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227). If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, here are some additional resources.
•National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) email: info@nami.org
•Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Visit https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov
•National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
