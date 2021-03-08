COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Medicare and colonoscopy coverage

I consider myself to be a pretty well-informed health care consumer. Over the years, I’ve helped many people navigate the healthcare maze.
But even I recently experienced a “gotcha” moment that I will always remember.
Last January, I went for my colonoscopy. Generally, the procedure is recommended once every five to 10 years, depending on your risk of getting colorectal cancer. My doctor suggested I be screened every five years because I had a personal history of colon polyps.
I spoke with my doctor’s physician assistant a few weeks before the screening. He asked me for some preliminary information, like what medications I was taking and if I was experiencing any gastrointestinal issues. I did mention that I occasionally have constipation and some lower abdomen pain. The physician assistant said I was due for my next colonoscopy, so I scheduled the procedure the following month.
Boy, was I in for a surprise when I received bills from the surgeon, anesthesiologist, and pathologist. In addition, I received a facility fee.
I had expected that the procedure would be covered in full as part of my preventive benefits. My insurance company said the procedure was coded as “diagnostic.” Because of the way it was coded, I was now responsible for paying my deductible plus 15 percent coinsurance.
I was livid. Why was this colonoscopy different from the ones I’d had in the past? It turned out that the physician assistant had written diagnostic when I uttered the words “constipation” and “lower abdominal pain.” In my view, I was honestly responding to the assistant’s questions.
What further angered me was that no one told me that the colonoscopy was considered “diagnostic.” I wasn’t asked to sign a waiver telling me that I would incur subsequent costs. The physician assistant never mentioned that I wasn’t due for my colonoscopy until August 2021. How was I supposed to remember when I had my last colonoscopy? The physician assistant just said that I was due for a colonoscopy.
Despite repeated attempt to resolve the situation, the surgeon refused to consider the colonoscopy as preventive. I ended up spending hundreds of dollars out of pocket. Case closed.
MEDICARE COVERAGE OF COLONOSCOPIES
For those of you who haven’t gone through the procedure (and the night before), a colonoscopy is an outpatient procedure during which a doctor examines the large intestine by inserting a thin, flexible scope into the rectum. The scope has a light at the end of it so as the scope advances through the colon, the doctor can get images of the lining and any unusual growths.
Original Medicare will pay the full cost of a colonoscopy, provided the medical provider accepts Medicare assignment. Most doctors do, but it’s important to check. Doctors and facilities can either accept Medicare assignment, or accept Medicare but NOT Medicare assignment. A third option is to see a doctor that does not accept Medicare at all.
Be aware that if your doctor or facility doesn’t accept Medicare assignment, you may be responsible for Part B excess charges. Part B excess charges are equal to 15 percent of the Medicare-approved rate of service. In addition, you could be on the hook for 20 percent coinsurance under Part B. Some Medigap plans will pick up these costs and you won’t pay anything.
The Medicare Part B deductible does not apply to colonoscopies, nor do you have to be 50+. Medicare will pay whether or not you have met your annual deductible.
Medicare Advantage Plans are required to cover these tests without applying deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance when you see an in-network provider and meet Medicare’s eligibility requirements for the service.
You may be at high risk for colorectal cancer if you:
•Have a family history of the disease
•Have had colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps
•Have had inflammatory bowel disease.
Medicare covers screening colonoscopies every two years if you are deemed at high risk of developing colon cancer. If not at high risk, Medicare will cover a preventive colonoscopy screening every ten years.
COLONOSCOPY PREP KITS
If your doctor recommends a colonoscopy, they will likely prescribe you a prep kit in either a liquid or pill form. This prep kit is meant to clear out your digestive tract, so the doctor has an unobstructed field of view during your colonoscopy. If your doctor prescribes you a colonoscopy prep kit, you will need to have it filled at a pharmacy and billed under your Part D drug plan. Colonoscopy prep kits are not covered under Part B.
Check your plan’s Part D formulary to determine what colonoscopy prep kits they cover. Co-pays may start at $20 or be as high as $112. Amounts depend on plan benefits and drug type. Generic versions are more affordable than most name-brand drugs. The Suprep Bowel Prep is probably one of the most popular preps that doctors use when performing a colonoscopy. There is no generic alternative for Suprep Bowel Prep.
OTHER TYPES OF COLON
CANCER SCREENING
Medicare Part B covers different colorectal cancer screenings, each with separate eligibility requirements:
•Fecal occult blood test — once a year (every 12 months) if you are age 50+
•Flexible sigmoidoscopy — once every four years (48 months) if you are age 50+ and at high risk, or once every 10 years after a colonoscopy if you are age 50+ and not at high risk.
•Cologuard — Medicare includes coverage for a Cologuard kit under specific circumstances. A stool DNA test (Cologuard) will be covered by Medicare every three years for people 50 to 85 years of age who do not have symptoms of colorectal cancer and who do not have an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Most Medicare plans allow recipients to obtain these tests without the need for copayments and coinsurance, and the deductible will not apply. It is important to note that you will need to get Cologuard prescribed through your doctor in order for your Medicare coverage.
The Cologuard test is not designed to replace the colonoscopy, and any finds that indicate poor digestive tract health should be followed up with a normal colonoscopy examination. By agreeing to the easier and less invasive DNA test (Cologuard), you may end up spending more should the test results come back positive. Some insurers and Medicare will no longer consider this as a preventive service when you eventually go for your colonoscopy. While an in-network colonoscopy is supposed to be fully covered as a “preventive” once every 10 years, that same procedure is coded as ‘diagnostic” for insurance purposes after a positive Cologuard test.
FINAL WORDS
During the course of your colorectal cancer screening, your provider may discover and need to investigate or treat a new or existing problem. This additional care is considered diagnostic, meaning your provider is treating you because of certain symptoms or risk factors. Medicare may bill you for any diagnostic care you receive during a preventive visit.
In order to be better informed about your Medicare benefits, you should keep in touch with your doctor, the insurance company and the terms and conditions of your health insurance plan.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.