COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: March 31 deadline looms for two Medicare Enrollment Periods

Two important Medicare enrollment deadlines are quickly approaching. If you want to make a change to your Medicare Advantage plan or need to enroll in Medicare for the first time, you have until March 31 to do so.
•Medicare General Enrollment Period (GEP), Jan. 1 – March 31: The Medicare General Enrollment Period (GEP) runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. This enrollment period is for people who did not enroll in Medicare Part B when they originally became eligible, and for those who do not qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Individuals who enroll in Part B during this GEP will become effective July 1, 2021. If you miss this GEP to enroll you will have to wait until next year’s GEP that starts on Jan. 1, 2022.
The best time to enroll in Medicare is during your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). This is the seven-month period that spans three months before your 65th birthday, the month of your birthday, and the following three months. If you miss your IEP and do not qualify for a SEP, you can only sign up for Medicare during the GEP. You could also face late enrollment penalties for Part B which amounts to 10 percent of the current monthly base Part B premium for every 12-month period you go without coverage. You will have to pay this penalty for life.
To further compound matters, individuals who sign up for Medicare Part B during the GEP may have a gap in coverage because once they have missed their IEP, they cannot enroll until the next GEP for coverage to become effective the following July.
Let’s look at an example.
Hank retired at 65. However, he never signed up for Medicare at the time because he felt it was too expensive. Now 67, Hank has diabetes. In April, Hank speaks with his local Social Security. Hank is informed that the GEP closed on March 31 and he must wait until the next year’s GEP to sign up for Medicare.
Hank is now looking at a gap in coverage of 15 months before he gets his Medicare. As if this wasn’t bad enough, Hank must pay a 20 percent Part B late enrollment penalty because he waited to sign up at age 67 instead of age 65. Hank could have avoided the late enrollment penalty if he had signed up for Medicare during his IEP.
Medicare Part A (hospital) and Medicare Part D (drug coverage) also have late enrollment penalties. Most people are not subject to a Part A late enrollment penalty because they have the necessary quarters of Social Security coverage to obtain Part A premium-free. The Part D late enrollment penalty is 1 percent for every month a person failed to sign up at their first opportunity.
•Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA-OEP), Jan. 1 – March 31: Not to be confused with the Annual Election Period that ended last December, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA-OEP) runs from January 1 – March 31. The MA-OEP is only for enrollees of Medicare Advantage Plans. If you have Original Medicare (Part A and B) you can’t use the MA-OEP to change your coverage.
During the MA-OEP, enrollees can switch Medicare Advantage plans or return to Original Medicare and have the option to choose a Part D plan. You can’t switch from one standalone Part D plan to another.
Why make a change to your plan during the MA-OEP? Your doctors may no longer be in your current plan’s network. Maybe the dental coverage is better under another plan. Whatever
the reason, an Advantage enrollee can only make a one-time change until the Medicare Annual Election Period arrives in October. The effective date of the change is the first day of the following month after the enrollment is processed.
Knowing when and what you can do during certain enrollment periods can be confusing to say the least. If you are unaware of the enrollment deadlines, you may lose coverage and/or face late enrollment penalties. Contact the APPRISE program at your local Area Agency on Aging for further assistance. The Medicare Plan Finder is still the best resource for comparing plans in your area. You can also call Medicare’s helpline at (800-) 33-4227. TTY users should call (877) 486-2048.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
