Let the games begin for Lawrence County Medicare beneficiaries.
This year, seniors will be able to choose from more than 80 Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The Advantage plan sellers’ quest for new sign-ups is as predictable as red leaves in the fall. But this isn’t a game. Your health and retirement security depend on making smart choices about how you receive your Medicare. The deadline to enroll is Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
The Medicare Advantage market is one of the hottest and most lucrative lines of business for the insurance industry. Recent Kaiser Family Foundation data show that enrollment in MA plans has more than doubled over the past decade reaching more than 26 million members, or about 42% of the Medicare population. In Western Pennsylvania, enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans is much higher than the national average.
Here’s a brief summary of benefits that several local and national Medicare insurance carriers will be offering in 2022. Please note that some plans may not be available in Lawrence County so it’s always best to contact the insurer to confirm plan details.
Locally, the biggest Medicare Advantage providers are Highmark, UPMC Health Plan, and Aetna.
HIGHMARK
A new $0 premium plan, “Compare Blue PPO Signature,” offers $0 primary care copays, low-cost access to specialists and hospitals and extras such as dental coverage that includes crowns and root canals. The plan offers access to a broad network of medical providers – including not only Allegheny Health Network providers but also UPMC, community hospitals and Blue Cross/Blue Shield networks across the country. The monthly premium “Complete Blue PPO Distinct” sister plan, which tacks on extras such as discounts on prescription drugs and a 31-day supply of insulin for a $35 copay, has been reduced from $35 to $25 per month.
Highmark’s “Security Blue HMO-POS” and “Freedom Blue PPO” plans have expanded benefits at lower prices for the fifth year in a row- but continue to exclude out-of-network providers, such as most UPMC doctors and facilities. The plans include a new $0 copay on transportation assistance and $0 for diabetic testing, plus benefits such as post-discharge meal service for those recovering from serious hospital stays.
UPMC
The newly offered “UPMC for Life HMO Salute” plan offers a $0 monthly premium plan for veterans, who get a $50 Part B premium reduction each month, along with allowances for comprehensive dental services, eyewear or contact lenses, hearing aids and other personal health care-related products. It also comes with free transportation to medical appointments and pharmacies.
Another new plan, “UPMC for Life HMO Access Rx” touts’ low-cost coverage and access to a broad network of doctors and hospitals across Pennsylvania. The $25 per-month plan includes prescription drug coverage plus allowances for comprehensive dental services, glasses or contact lenses and hearing aids. The plan can be customized by choosing one of their benefits to make even better.
AETNA
For low-income seniors who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits, the “Aetna Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP)” has been expanded to offer prescription drugs at no out-of-pocket cost as well as the likes of debit cards for healthy foods, help paying utility bills, fall prevention benefits and companionship services such as assistance with household chores or virtual check-ins.
For veterans, the “Aetna Medicare Eagle” plan includes a $0 monthly plan premium, $0 primary care copay (including walk-in clinics) as well as coverage for costs related to dental, vision and hearing care, an over-the-counter allowance, $0 lab copay and Silver Sneakers fitness program (All Aetna MA plans include Silver Sneakers, as do many/most other MA options by providers across the region).
United Healthcare (AARP), Cigna Gateway (subsidiary of Highmark), Humana, Centene/Allwell & Wellcare Lasso Healthcare also offer various health plans that are available to Lawrence County beneficiaries.
UNITED HEALTH CARE
United Healthcare is the nation’s largest private insurer. The insurer plans to expand its reach in Medicare Advantage to 276 additional counties for the 2022 plan year, meaning an additional 3.1 million Medicare beneficiaries will have access to UnitedHealthcare plans during open enrollment. UnitedHealthcare currents boasts 7.3 million MA members. The insurer expects to add 900K Medicare members this year.
UnitedHealthcare now offers a national network (formerly referred to as Passport Program). For $0 plans, Platinum Dental Rider may be purchased for $38/month: this rider bumps to Dental Level 4 benefits with a $1,500/year allowance. United Healthcare’s “Renew Active” (gym membership) now allows caretaker (person driving the member to the gym) to also have a gym membership. There is also a generous allowance for hearing aids.
HUMANA
For the third year in a row, Humana will offer its “Humana Honor” Medicare Advantage plan, which is available to Veterans with Medicare. All Honor plans have $0 monthly premium, feature other benefits like dental. Some plans also feature a Part B Giveback that puts money back in the monthly Social Security check of enrollees.
In most Humana Medicare Advantage plans, benefits continue to include $0 telehealth copays for primary care physician visits, urgent care and outpatient behavioral health.
Humana’s Part D Senior Savings Model- which Humana calls the Insulin Savings Program – is now included in many Medicare Advantage and stand-alone prescription drug plans.
Human’s Healthy Foods Card is now available to almost all members on Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP plans). The Healthy Foods Card provides qualifying members a monthly allowance, depending on location and plan, of $35 to $100. With the Healthy Foods Card, members dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid can purchase approved food and beverages at a variety of national chains, such as Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
