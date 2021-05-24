The decision can be abrupt and arbitrary.
A home health worker tells you, “Your husband isn’t getting any better, we’ve done all we can do, and now we can’t continue services, because Medicare won’t pay for it.”
You have the right to appeal an abrupt termination of home health therapy services or an inappropriate denial of care.
People with Medicare can receive care at home to address a wide range of health and social services to treat illness of injury. Services may include intermittent skilled nursing care, therapy, certain supplies and durable medical equipment, and care provided by a home health aide.
Medicare covers home health care if:
•The person needs skilled nursing services on an intermittent basis and/or skilled therapy
•The person is homebound, meaning that it is extremely difficult for the person to leave their home
•The person has a face-to-face meeting with their doctor within the 90-day period before starting home health care or within 30 days after first receiving care
•The person’s doctor signs a home health certification confirming that the individual is homebound and needs skilled care
•Care is received from a Medicare-certified home health agency.
Medicare’s home health benefits may be available up to seven days per week for no more than eight hours per day and 28 hours per week. If a person needs additional care, Medicare could provide up to 35 hours per week on a case-by-case basis.
Home health care coverage by Medicare can continue for as long as the individual is homebound and continues to need skilled care. However, the individual’s doctor must recertify the plan of care every 60 days.
If a person meets Medicare’s home health eligibility requirements, Medicare should cover the individual’s care, regardless of whether their condition is temporary or chronic.
Medicare covers skilled nursing and therapy services as long as they:
•Help maintain the person’s ability to function
•Help the person regain function, or
•Prevent or slow the worsening of their condition
Providers may worry that Medicare will not cover skilled home care if the individual is no longer showing signs of improvement. However, Medicare should not deny home care because the person’s condition is chronic or unchanging as long as the care is medically necessary.
Medicare’s home health benefit does not cover all home care services. Excluded services include:
•24-hour per day care at home
•Prescription drugs
•Meals delivered to the home
•Custodial care
Terminally ill individuals may get coverage for the above services or items if they elect the hospice benefit. People enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan may have access to benefits not provided by Original Medicare and should contact their plan for further details. All Medicare Advantage plans must provide at least the same level of home health care coverage as Original Medicare. But these plans could impose different rules, restrictions and costs.
If you or a loved one was told by their therapist or home health agency that Medicare does not cover home health benefits this is incorrect. Medicare’s benefits haven’t been changed nor have the qualifying criteria.
Unlike hospital and skilled nursing facility care, Medicare does not impose a limit on the number of days of home care they will cover for people who meet all the qualifying criteria. In a legal case settled in 2013, Medicare agreed that a person can receive Medicare-covered care even when it’s needed to maintain a person’s condition or prevent decline; they do not need to show improvement.
Home health agencies have considerable discretion in providing care for certain consumers. Most home health agencies find greater financial incentives when treating someone that has a short-term or acute condition. Despite Federal law, in reality home health agencies can refuse care for someone with a chronic condition.
Medicare will pay for home health aides as long as it is part of the patient’s plan of care.
Often beneficiaries get misinformed about how many days/hours they are entitled to. Some agencies will tell beneficiaries that Medicare flat out doesn’t cover home health aides.
Please note that’s NOT the case. If you qualify for home health care, a home health aide may provide help with dressing, bathing and other activities of daily living.
While the combined total number of hours for skilled and non-medical care can’t exceed more than 35 hours per week, the fact is that Medicare rarely provides enough coverage to meet a person’s needs. Medicare does not cover custodial care or round the clock skilled home health care. Most home health agencies are only able to provide the consumer with 15 or 20 hours of care weekly because of staffing shortages.
Medicare home health coverage is an important resource for people who need care at home. Unfortunately, home health coverage is often narrowly construed to provide people with limited coverage. And, despite the 2013 settlement, Medicare contractors and home health agencies continue to deny people home health coverage when their condition has not shown improvement.
Obtaining Medicare coverage for home health care services take a lot of persistence on behalf of the beneficiary. Your physician is your best advocate in securing home health care coverage. If a home health agency refuses to provide you with the care you need or wants to abruptly terminate your care, you should file an appeal.
To find a Medicare-certified home health care agency, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or go on Medicare’s newly redesigned care compare website at www.medicare.gov.
Be sure to avoid health care fraud which may include:
•Being enrolled in home health services by a doctor that you don’t know.
•Being asked to sign forms verifying that home health services were provided even though none were received.
•Being offered gifts from a home health agency in exchange for your Medicare number or other information.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.