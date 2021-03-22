Some significant legislative changes affecting the health care of all Americans may have been lost when the Trump administration left and the Biden administration assumed office.
Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, and lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill to keep the government running, including thousands of pages of other end-of-session business as lawmakers closed out the 116th Congress.
THE BENES ACT
Most importantly for Medicare consumers, Congress passed a new provision called the Beneficiary Enrollment and Eligibility Simplification Act of 2020, or “BENES Act” of 2020. The BENES Act is the first update to Original Medicare (Medicare Part A hospital coverage, and Part B medical coverage) since it was signed into law in 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The intent of this legislation is to modernize and make improvements to Medicare that will benefit the individuals just becoming eligible for Medicare, those who have been eligible for Medicare but not enrolled, and those who already have Medicare. It will provide cost savings to some who enroll in the annual General Enrollment Period (GEP) by eliminating or decreasing possible late enrollment penalties as well as giving access to coverage without delay for both those who enroll in the GEP and the last three months of the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP).
Under this provision, coverage for Part B will begin the first day of the month following enrollment, thereby eliminating delays in accessing the insurance benefits. This will also allow beneficiaries to purchase Medicare Supplement plans under the Open Enrollment Period, which will provide more complete coverage.
Under the provision, coverage for Part B will begin the first day of the month following enrollment, thereby eliminating delays in accessing the insurance benefit. But, while the legislation was passed by Congress on Dec. 23, 2020 and signed into law the last week of December 2020, these provisions will not become effective until Jan. 1, 2023.
Note that these are federal changes, so all people with Medicare are affected whether they have Original Medicare or choose a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. The goal of this legislation is to make sure that individuals know when Medicare is available to them, to aid in making enrollment in Medicare simpler and more clear-cut, and to lower the costs related to late enrollment penalties.
Here are some of the major provisions of the BENES Act:
•Decreasing the wait time for Medicare Part B coverage to become effective when enrolled in the GEP or the last three months of the IEP. Currently, the wait time can be up to three months for the IEP and six months for the GEP.
•Providing notifications of upcoming eligibility for Medicare. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will provide advance notice to persons approaching eligibility about when to enroll and basic enrollment rules and options. This will appear in the annual letter that SSA sends out to people when they are turning 63, 64 and 65 concerning their retirement benefits. Individuals who are becoming eligible for Medicare due to receiving Social Security Disability benefits will be alerted as well by being sent a notice twice around the end of their waiting period for Medicare. A notice will be posted on the Social Security website. SSA will be reimbursed by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for these outreach efforts.
•Expands Medicare’s authority to grant a Special Enrollment Period for “exceptional circumstances.” This flexibility is already available for Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. This will allow Original Medicare to facilitate enrollments that will increase beneficiary access, promote administrative consistency and keep beneficiaries costs down. This means that if you miss your enrollment period, you can request a Special Enrollment Period.
•Charges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify ways to align Medicare’s annual enrollment periods. Currently there are three different annual enrollment periods: Parts A and B from Jan. 1 through March 31; Part D from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and Part C from Jan. 1 to March 31. HHS will be responsible to present a report to Congress by Jan. 1, 2023 on the strategy for aligning these enrollment periods and less confusion for beneficiaries.
AN END TO SURPRISE BILLING
After nearly two years of sharp divisions over the details, lawmakers approved an agreement to ban surprise medical bills. This practice comes when a patient unwittingly receives care from an out-of-network provider and often for tens of thousands of dollars. Hospitals and doctors will now be required to work with health insurers to settle the bills, not force the charges on patients. The legislation becomes effective in January 2022.
One exception to this provision is when a provider lets a patient know 72 hours before providing the care that he/she is out of the patient’s network though the patient consents to such care and the extra charges that go with it.
The legislation also provides for an independent arbiter to settle payment disputes between providers and insurers if the two cannot settle the issue through negotiation.
Often doctors and other providers will drop their participation in an insurance company’s network without ample notice. Under this legislation, if a patient’s provider leaves the insurance network, the patient can continue to see that doctor and pay in-network rates for 90 days as they look for another provider.
The Medicare and Medicaid programs have always had legal protections against balance billing. This hasn’t been the case for people purchasing insurance in the private market. While Americans still face plenty of financial health care challenges with rising medical and drug costs, the end to surprise billing is a victory for all Americans.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.