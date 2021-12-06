Social Security and Medicare are distinct programs serving older and disabled Americans, but they have an important commonality.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) handles enrollment for Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance). In addition, the SSA has a specific role in the Medicare Prescription Drug Program (Part D). The SSA determines eligibility for the Extra Help program while Medicare enrolls beneficiaries in Medicare Part D plan sponsors.
While anyone eligible for Medicare Part A and/or Part B can purchase a Part D prescription drug coverage, some people with limited income and resources may also be eligible for Extra Help with their monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments. Unfortunately, despite the many benefits of Extra Help, very few people know about, let alone, apply for the program. At the end of this column, you’ll find information on how to apply for Extra Help.
Medicare created the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition Program, henceforth referred to as LI-NET over a decade ago. Simply put, LI-NET provides temporary Part D coverage for low-income individuals who are in the process of transitioning to Medicare Part D coverage, but have not enrolled in a Part D plan. How LI-NET works is a little difficult to explain, but if you keep in mind that LI-NET has the following diverse aims, you can see how it eases a beneficiary’s transition into Extra Help status and Part D enrollment.
•LI-NET Smooths Bumps in the Enrollment Process. If there is delay or confusion in the Extra Help enrollment process, or if you have not received timely notice of your enrollment, you can still get your prescriptions filled as pharmacists can deal directly with the LI-NET program to make this happen.
•LI-NET Facilitates Transition into Part D and Extra Help. Medicare’s LI-NET program provides immediate, temporary medication access for Medicare beneficiaries newly receiving Extra Help who lack a prescription drug plan. These beneficiaries are initially and temporarily put in a drug plan which will, almost without exception, cover whatever prescription medicines they are taking. This gives beneficiaries a little time, as they transition to a regular Part D drug plan, to have their prescriptions adjusted or use the exceptions process to ensure their prescriptions will continue to be covered to the maximum extent possible.
•LI-NET Eases Retroactive Reimbursement. Beneficiaries who qualify for Extra Help because of Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can sometimes be retroactively entitled to Extra Help, and thus eligible for reimbursement for prescriptions they already paid for. This program is designed to facilitate compensating them for drugs they paid for out-of-pocket during the period of their retroactive enrollment.
•LI-NET Notifies Beneficiaries of Ineligibility. Some beneficiaries who believe they may be entitled to Part D or Extra Help may be told by their pharmacy they are not. This program will notify beneficiaries in writing of this result and indicate what they may do to resolve any issues.
Medicare beneficiaries are eligible for LI-NET if they:
•Have been found eligible for Medicare Part D Extra Help. This includes: Full duals – those who are deemed eligible for Extra Help because they receive Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and Partial duals – those who receive a Medicare Savings Program (MSP). It also includes individuals who applied for Extra Help through Social Security and have received a Notice of Award letter by the Social Security Administration, AND are not enrolled in a Part D plan, or have prescription drug coverage through a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Q: How does someone enroll in LI-NET?
A: If you are a full dual eligible, Medicare will automatically enroll you in LI-NET. If you are a partial dual eligible or you applied directly for the Extra Help program, you must enroll in the LI-NET program at your pharmacy. The latter group of beneficiaries must provide “best available evidence” (BAE) to pharmacy staff for immediate prescription fills and LI-NET enrollment. This BAE may include one of the following documents:
•A letter from Social Security or Medicare indicating the award of Extra Help (e.g., official award letter, notice of change, notice of planned action)
•A copy of a person’s current state Medicaid award letter with effective dates.
•State eligibility verification system queries (interactive voice response, online).
Beneficiaries must bring documentation of their dual eligibility or Extra Help status to a drug store, have the pharmacist enter certain information into their systems, and get an immediate OK to dispense medicine. If the LI-NET claim system does not recognize the beneficiary’s information, a pharmacist can ask for an override for each medication. The pharmacist should fax the BAE to Humana at (877) 210-5592, and call the Humana help desk at (800) 783-1307. These are sometimes call “point-of-service” or “POS” beneficiaries.
If later down the road an individual is determined ineligible, the Medicare program holds that person, and not the pharmacy, liable for the cost of prescriptions. Also, if it later turns out that the beneficiary’s co-payment level changes up or down, any refund, or any bill for additional charges, will go directly to the beneficiary, and not to the pharmacy.
Q: Which drugs are on the LI-NET formulary and are there restrictions?
A: LI-NET has an open formulary and contains all Part D drugs except those excluded from the Part D program. With LI-NET, you can go to any pharmacy of your choice. Some limits may be placed on certain drugs for safety reasons, including quantity limits or prior authorization. For example, beneficiaries are only permitted a maximum 30-day limit of opioids, regardless of diagnosis or place of residence. Patients who have just begun taking opioids will be limited to an initial 7-day supply for the treatment of acute pain. All other medications are limited to a 60-day supply under LI-NET.
Q: Can a beneficiary be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses while enrolled in LI-NET?
A: A beneficiary who paid out-of-pocket for prescription drugs while enrolled in LI-NET may be eligible for reimbursement. All beneficiaries who qualify for LI-NET will receive a “Welcome Letter” for the beneficiary’s LI-NET coverage dates. Beneficiaries should follow the instructions on the enclosed Prescription Drug Claim Form to request reimbursement for claims. A beneficiary has 36 months from the date the prescription was filed to request reimbursement.
Q: How long can a beneficiary keep LI-NET?
A: Medicare generally enrolls beneficiaries with Extra Help into Part D plans within one or two months. Full duals with full Medicaid or SSI are automatically and randomly enrolled the first day of the following month after they receive an award letter from Medicare. All other Extra Help beneficiaries have a random and facilitated enrollment into a Medicare Part D drug plan two months after their Extra Help award date and receive notice via a Medicare letter.
Q: Have further questions?
A: The LI-NET and Extra Help connection can be complex. PA MEDI (formerly known as APPRISE) is available to provide free, confidential Medicare counseling and assistance. You can contact a counselor by calling the PA MEDI Helpline at (800) 783-7067, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To apply for Extra Help, contact the Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 (TTY (800) 325-0778) or go to their website at: https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.html
Look for the Extra Help Brochure at https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
