Are you planning to have knee or hip replacement surgery? You must decide what surgeon, hospital, and rehab facility you want to use. Last fall, in the midst of the pandemic, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services rolled out a new online tool called Care Compare to make it easier to find and understand information about doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care services.
Care Compare standardizes eight original compare sites, giving you one place to start finding the care you need. New features let you filter on the items that are most important to you, so you can personalize your results. A clean and uniform design makes your results list easier than ever to review and compare health care providers, even on your tablet or smartphone.
•How does the Medicare Care Compare tool work? The new tool is located at medicare.gov/care-compare. From this location, consumers can input their zip code and receive local details about providers and facilities in their area. Unlike previous tools, Care Compare now allows patients to compare different types of providers — for example, someone could simultaneously review a doctor, a home health service, and a rehabilitative facility. The site also allows consumers to compare up to three providers side by side.
•How user friendly is Care Compare as a one-stop shop? The aim of Care Compare is to be user-friendly. The site is compatible with desktops, laptops, tablets or phones. Although the new interface is relatively straightforward, some experts and beneficiary advocates still feel the Care Compare website is too confusing for seniors and the quality of data is suspect.
While Care Compare may be helpful to some individuals, the website may not be as useful when somebody is in the midst of a medical crisis. People may not have the time or emotional energy to sift through all the data. So, in order to make an informed choice, you really need time to dig through the data. Some comparison tools in Care Compare have more information than others. And, there is no feature on Care Compare that would allow somebody to find out which Medicare plans include a particular doctor in their networks. For that information, people still need to toggle back and forth between Care Compare and Medicare’s Plan Finder.
•Is Care Compare data reliable? Most information on Care Compare is reliable; however, not all hospitals and nursing facilities have responded positively to the site. Hospital ratings are calculated using what’s called the latent variable model, which attempts to look at various correlations among factors like mortality rates, readmissions, patient safety and other variables to arrive at a quality rating. However, models of this type are complex and it’s difficult for hospitals that are rated low by CMS to know where they need to improve. In early 2021, CMS did change the methodology used for hospital star ratings to a simple average of quality scores they collect.
Reviews of the Nursing Home Care Compare have also been mixed. Currently, the nursing home comparison section includes data on how a facility scores on health inspections, staffing levels, quality of resident care, number of certified beds, and other rating factors. Despite the plethora of data, serious problems that involve fall risks and over prescribed medication never appear on the site.
If we learned anything from the pandemic with regard to care in nursing homes, they are woefully understaffed. CMS has improved nursing staffing indicators from actual claims data. Previously, the “quality” ratings on Nursing Home Compare were based on self-reported data from patient surveys. This was often biased based on the way questions were presented. As a result, most nursing homes had either four or five-star ratings for quality. CMS has announced that they would reconsider and revise nursing home ratings to account for confirmed cases of patient abuse, negligence injuries like bedsores, and other critical issues.
Physician Compare may be the weakest link of all the Care Compare tools. There are too many physicians to evaluate and the data is spotty when measuring physician performance. Physician Compare confirms general information about a doctor, but you’ll probably need to go to other rating sources to drill down for more specific information.
In conjunction with Care Compare, CMS has implemented other E-Medicare initiatives such as:
•A redesigned Medicare Plan Finder.
•A “What’s Covered” app that tells people what’s covered and what’s not in Original Medicare.
•A price transparency tool that lets consumers compare Medicare payments and co-payments for certain procedures performed in both hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgical centers.
•Interactive online decision support to help people better understand and evaluate their Medicare coverage options and costs between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
•An online service that lets people quickly see how different coverage choices will affect their estimated out-of-pocket costs.
While Care Compare is certainly a step in the right direction, you should not rely on star ratings alone. Care Compare can certainly help narrow down your treatment options, but a serious search may also require cross referencing other reputable health rating sites. Don’t forget to make some follow-up calls with your healthcare providers.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
