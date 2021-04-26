Medicare can be a source of frustration and confusion for enrollees. If you took all the consumer frustrations about Medicare and sorted them into two piles — one for prescription drug complaints and the other for every part of Medicare combined — the Rx pile of complaints would be the larger of the two.
Part D, Medicare’s program for covering prescription drugs, is a complicated benefit that resembles no other type of drug coverage ever devised.
Medicare Part D covers outpatient prescription drugs — the kind that are prescribed by a doctor and used by you at home.
You can receive this coverage by enrolling in a stand-alone Part D drug plan (if you have Original Medicare for your medical benefits) or in a Medicare Advantage plan that combines medical and Part D drug coverage in its benefit package.
It sounds crazy, but you may find yourself paying different amounts for the same medicines at different times of the year.
That’s because Part D drug coverage is generally divided into four phases over the course of a calendar year.
Whether you encounter only one phase or two, three, or all four depends mainly on the cost of the prescription drugs you take during the year.
For purposes of this article, I want to start with the first major source of confusion which is the Part D deductible.
PHASE 1THE ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLE
If your Part D drug plan has a deductible, you must pay full price for your drugs until the cost reaches a certain limit. In 2021, the standard Part D deductible is $445. While this is the maximum deductible, many plans don’t have a deductible or charge less than the limit. If your plan has a deductible, this period begins on January 1 or whenever you start using your Medicare drug coverage.
Every drug plan has its own formulary (drug list) which means there is no set price for medications. So, different plans will have different drug costs, and they may reflect these differences in the prices they charge members of their drug plans. The plans have created multiple pricing categories called tiers within their plans. They assign drugs to different tiers and charge different copays within each tier.
Usually, the first or lowest tier contains widely prescribed generic drugs that often have no copay requirement. Next up is a second tier that often contains what are called nonpreferred generics (non-preferred usually equals more expensive). Tier three would be for preferred brand drugs and tier four for nonpreferred brand drugs. Tier five would contain those expensive specialty drugs. Some plans even have a tier six category for the most-costliest of the specialty drugs.
Keep in mind that the annual deductible only applies to drugs on a plan’s formulary. So, if your plan doesn’t have a specific medication on their formulary, you would pay the drug’s full cost, and what you paid for the drug would also not count towards satisfying your deductible. Once you’ve met your plan’s deductible, you move into Phase 2, the Initial Coverage Phase.
HOW THE DEDUCTIBLE WORKS
In each of these scenarios, the plan has a standard deductible of $445.
•Scenario 1: Steve is filling a prescription with his Medicare Part D drug plan for the first time.
Steve is a Medicare newbie and takes a tier three drug to control his asthma. Under his plan, the drug has a retail price of $340. Steve’s copay is $47. Since Steve hasn’t met his deductible, he needs to pay the full retail price of $340. When applied to the deductible, Steve still has a $105 balance on his deductible ($445-$340). The next time he fills this or any other medication, Steve would need to pay $105 out-of-pocket before he could move on to Phase 2.
•Scenario 2: Steve makes a second drug purchase at his local pharmacy. This time he meets his annual deductible, but his copay is greater than the retail cost of the medication.
This has a slightly different twist. Remember, Steve still has an outstanding balance on his deductible ($105). He takes another tier three drug with a retail cost of $133. His copay still remains the same at $47. To figure out what Steve pays, simply subtract Steve’s remaining deductible from the retail price of the drug ($133 retail drug price - $105 deductible balance), This time, Steve would only pay $28 instead of the $47 copay. Steve will never pay above the retail price of the drug. Once he meets his plan’s deductible, he moves on to Phase 2.
•Scenario 3: Julie takes only Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs. Her plan excludes these drugs from the deductible.
Assuming Julie continues to take these low-cost medications, her plan will charge her a flat $3 copay because the plan excludes these tier drugs from the deductible.
•Scenario 4: Julie is now being treated for osteoarthritis and takes a Tier 3 drug. Her plan’s retail cost for this medication is $450. Her copay is $40.
Unlike the last scenario, Julie will need to meet her plan’s $445 deductible. Once she does, she now carries $5 ($450-$445) over to Phase 2 of her Part D coverage. Once again, Julie will never pay more than the drug plan’s full retail cost. She isn’t charged the regular $40 copay, but instead she owes $5. For future refills of this medication, Julie pays her regular $40 copay.
•Scenario 5: Bob is a diabetic. He recently enrolled in XYZ plan who participates in the new Senior Savings Model. Under the program, Bob pays $35 (or less) for his insulin.
Under the Senior Savings Model, Bob will pay $35 (or less) for his insulin. This isn’t subject to the $445 annual deductible. He will continue to pay this flat copay until he reaches Phase 4, the Catastrophic Coverage phase of the Medicare Part D program. At the Catastrophic phase, Bob pays 5% of the retail drug price for his insulin through the end of the calendar year. Not all drug plans participate in the Senior Savings Model and if they do, they may not cover every type of insulin. Always check with your plan first.
REQUESTING A TIERING EXCEPTION
As you now know, each plan sets its own drug tiers, and plans may change the tiering of drugs from year to year. If your Part D plan covers your drug but your copayment is expensive, it could be that the medication is on a high tier. If you cannot afford your copay, you can ask for a tiering exception by using the Part D appeal process.
A tiering exception is simply a way to request lower cost-sharing. For tiering exception requests, you or your doctor must show that drugs used for the treatment of your condition are ineffective or dangerous for you. You can’t make a tiering exception request if the drug you need is in a specialty tier (often the most expensive drugs).
Ask your plan to send your tiering exception request and don’t forget to include a letter of support from your prescribing physician. Again, the letter should explain why similar drugs on the plan’s formulary at lower tiers are ineffective or harmful for you.
If your plan approves your tiering exception request, your drug will be covered at cost-sharing that applies in the lower tier. Normally, an approved exception will be good until the end of the current calendar year. But be sure to ask your plan if they will cover the drug after the year ends.
If your plan denies your request, they will send you a letter titled Notice of Denial of Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage – and you can appeal this decision. Remember, you can always consider switching your plan during the Fall Open Enrollment Period to a Part D plan that does cover your drug.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.