Picking the right Medicare Advantage plan can be incredibly complicated, and in many cases, people only realize the limitations of their plan once they actually go to use it.
Are you stuck with your Medicare Advantage plan until next year’s open enrollment? Fortunately, you have an opportunity to change your Medicare plan during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period or MA-OEP for short.
•Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (Jan. 1 through March 31). Who it’s for? People already enrolled in a private Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan as of Jan.1 who wish to switch plans or leave their plan to get Original Medicare (Parts A & B). The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period isn’t for people who already have Medicare.
WHY SWITCH PLANS?
•You wrongly enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan without drug coverage and now want to join a Medicare Advantage plan with drug coverage.
•You find that another Medicare Advantage plan in your area has a lower maximum out-of-pocket limit for your Medicare Part A (hospital) and Medicare Part B (medical) costs.
•You didn’t realize that a Special Needs Medicare Advantage Plan is being offered in your area which provides benefits more specifically tailored to your health condition.
•Your doctors are no longer in the plan’s network.
•You find another Medicare Advantage plan in your area that offers more comprehensive dental coverage and/or supplemental benefits.
•Your Medicare Advantage Plan no longer gives your chosen pharmacy preferred pricing.
•Your Medicare Advantage Plan’s formulary no longer covers the drugs you take orthey moved your drugs to a higher tier level resulting in increased costs.
WHAT CAN YOU DO?
•Switch Medicare Advantage plans
•Disenroll from Medicare Advantage to go to Original Medicare (can also pick up a Part D drug plan
WHEN DOES COVERAGE BEGIN?
If you switch Medicare Advantage Plans or go back to Original Medicare with or without a Medicare drug plan, your new coverage will start the first day of the month after your new plans gets your request for coverage. Keep in mind, if you go back to Original Medicare now, you may not be able to buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Unlike the Medicare Fall Open Enrollment Period (Oct 15 – Dec 7) which allows beneficiaries to make any number of changes to their coverage (with the final change taking effect January 1 of the following year), beneficiaries can only make one change during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.
You can’t be denied enrollment in an MA plan due to a pre-existing condition, which now includes if you have end-stage renal disease (ESRD) – permanent kidney failure.
You must reside in the plan’s service area to switch plans and not all Medicare Advantage plans will accept new enrollments.
In addition to the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, there are Special Election Periods (SEPs) when you might be able to enroll in or disenroll from your MA plan, depending on your situation. For example, if you move out of your plan’s service area, you have a Special Election Period (of up to 3 months) to disenroll from your plan and join a plan available in your new location.
You should not confuse the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period with the General Enrollment Period which also runs from January 1 – March 31. The General Enrollment Period is specifically for people who did not sign up for Medicare Parts A and/or B when first eligible and who do not have a Special Enrollment Period.
During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, sales representative can’t send you unsolicited materials advertising the opportunity to make additional enrollment changes, or reference the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. In addition, they cannot specifically target beneficiaries who are in the enrollment period because they enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan during Fall Open Enrollment.
The Medicare Plan Finder can help you find, compare, and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare drug plan in your area. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for help. TTY users can call (877) 486-2048. You can also find local, personalized help through the Pennsylvania APPRISE program. Remember, the Medicare Advantage Plan Open Enrollment Period ends March 31.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
