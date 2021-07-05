The Social Security Administration recently sent letters to 2 million Medicare enrollees who appear to be eligible for Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs) and/or the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (“extra help”) and are not enrolled.
The letters, which the administration sends out each year, are an attempt to encourage individuals to apply for those programs, each of which will significantly decrease their Medicare-related costs. You may be one of them.
The MSPs discussed below include: the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) program, the Specified Low-Income Beneficiary (SLMB) program and the Qualified Individual (QI) program. It’s worth noting that even if your income appears to be above the MSP income and asset guidelines for your state, you should still apply. That’s because you may still qualify for an MSP because certain income and assets may not be counted when determining eligibility.
•The Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program is the most comprehensive of the MSPs, in that those who qualify and don’t already receive free Medicare Part A, will have all their Medicare Part A and Part B costs covered. This includes Part A and/or Part B premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments. To qualify for QMB, your monthly income cannot exceed $1,094 (single) or $1,472 (married couple). Assets cannot exceed $7,970/year (single) or $11,960/year (married couple).
•The Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) Program helps pay for a person’s monthly Part B premium only. To qualify for SLMB, your monthly income cannot exceed $1,308 (single) or $1,762 (married couple). As is the same for QMB, your personal assets (cash, money in the bank, stocks, bonds, etc.) cannot exceed $7,970 (single) or $11,960/year (married couple).
•The Qualified Individual (QI) Program helps pay for a person’s monthly Part B premium only. To qualify for QI, your monthly income cannot exceed $1,469 (single) or $1,980 (married couple). As is the same for QMB and SLMB, your personal assets cannot exceed $7,970 (single) or $11,960/year (married couple).
APPLYING FOR MEDICARE SAVINGS PROGRAMS
Applications and required documentation can vary by the state which you live in. Please note there are income and asset disregards.
For example, in all states, the following income is not counted:
•The first $20 of your monthly income
•The first $65 of your monthly wages
•Half of your monthly wages (after the $65 is deducted)
•Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP support)
In all states, the following assets are not counted:
•Your primary house
•One car
•Household goods
•Burial spaces
•Burial funds up to $1,500 per person
•Life insurance with a cash value of less than $1,500.
In Pennsylvania, you should contact your county assistance office for application steps, submission information, and other state-specific guidelines.
You’ll receive a Notice of Action generally within 45 days after you filed the MSP application.
If your MSP application is approved, you will need to renew (recertify) your income/assets every year to continue the MSP benefits.
EXTRA HELP PROGRAM
People with limited income and resources may also be eligible for “Extra Help.” If you qualify for Extra Help and join a Medicare drug plan, you’ll receive help paying for your Medicare drug plan’s costs.
Eligibility for Extra Help is based on income and asset requirement as follows:
•Single person: Monthly income at or below $1,630; Assets at or below $14,790
•Married person living with a spouse and no other dependents: Monthly income at or below $2,198; Assets at or below $29, 520.
You may automatically qualify for Extra Help (no application required) if you receive any of the following:
•You have full Medicaid coverage.
•You get help from your state Medicaid program paying your Part B premiums (in a Medicare Savings Program).
•You get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
•Medicare will mail you a purple letter which you should keep for your records.
APPLYING FOR EXTRA HELP
If you are not receiving any of the above benefits, you’ll need to submit an application for Extra Help. You must complete Social Security’s Application for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Plan Costs. Applications for Extra Help are accepted year-round. You can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/extrahelp, call Social Security at (800) 772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778) or go to your local Social Security office. You can also call Pennsylvania’s APPRISE Program toll-free at (800) 783-7067 from 9 am. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
FIVE ADDITION EXTRA HELP TIPS
•If you haven’t already enrolled in a Medicare Part D drug plan, you must join one to use Extra Help, otherwise Medicare will enroll you in a drug plan so that you’ll be able to use Extra Help. When Medicare directly enrolls you in a plan, you’ll receive a yellow or green letter in the mail informing you when your coverage starts, and you’ll have a Special Enrollment Period to immediately change plans.
•Each Medicare Part D plan has its own drug formulary. If Medicare enrolls you in a drug plan, make sure all your drugs and the pharmacies you go to are on the plan.
•Even if you qualify for Medicare Extra Help, your income level, resource level, marital status, and Medicaid eligibility will determine whether you qualify for full or partial Extra Help.
•If you qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare Extra Help, and are receiving care in an institution, such as an assisted living facility, nursing home, or rehabilitation hospital, or from certain home and community-based health services, then Extra Help may reduce your Part D costs to nothing.
•When you apply for Extra Help, you can also be screened for MSP eligibility. Social Security will send your income/asset information from your Extra Help application to your state for MSP consideration. Conversely, if you qualify for MSP, you’ll be automatically enrolled in Extra Help.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
