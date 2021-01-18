You recently had your annual Medicare wellness visit and your doctor has recommended the following: a hearing and balance test, an electrocardiogram and a Hepatitis B screening.
Your doctor suggests you call the Medicare 800 customer service line to see how and whether Medicare will cover the procedures. You call the number but eventually hang up after being put on hold for 60 minutes.
To this end, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched eMedicare, a multi-year initiative to modernize the way people with Medicare get information about their benefits, and create new ways to help them make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
As part of eMedicare, CMS created the “What’s Covered” app to meet the needs of the growing population of people with Medicare. That population is projected to increase to nearly 80 million beneficiaries in 2030, as the youngest baby boomers age into the program. About two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries use the Internet daily or almost daily. CMS receives about 15 million page views annually on its website for coverage-related content.
The What’s Covered app is designed to do exactly as the name implies. It tells you if the procedure or item you need is covered under Original Medicare (either Medicare Part A or Medicare Part B). The app displays general cost, coverage and eligibility details for medical items and services covered. You can also get a list of Medicare-covered preventive health services, like flu shots and cancer and diabetes screenings.
•Downloading the “What’s Covered” Medicare App. First, you’ll want to load either Google Play (for Android) or the App Store (for Apple). Make sure you search for “What’s Covered,” or just type in the word “Medicare.” Be careful not to search for “Medicaid,” as different apps will come up in the list.
•Preview. To confirm you’re downloading the real app, double-check that the app developer is CMSgov (Android) or Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Apple). You can see that printed right under the name of the app, directly above the “install” button.
•The Heart of the App: What You See is What’s Covered. The app is easy to use. You can search either via keywords that you type in, or by browsing through a list of procedures. When you open the app, the first thing you will see is a search box. Unlike the wide-open internet, there are only two options here. Even if you accidentally “browse” instead of “search,” the search box stays at the top of the screen. If you’ve ever used Google, then you know how to use the Medicare app. It’s as simple as typing in a keyword. You don’t even need to click anything else after you type in a keyword. The app automatically brings up a list.
•The Covered or Not Covered Results Screen. After searching or browsing for the procedure you need, all you have to do is tap on the item name and you’ll see one of two screens:
1.If the item is covered, it will tell you which part of Medicare it’s covered under: either Part A or Part B.
2.If it isn’t covered, you will see a red X.
•Three Simple Sections on the Medicare What’s Covered App. In keeping with the simplicity of the design, there are only three options at the bottom of the screen.
Help: Clicking on “Help” will give you a phone number to call Medicare, which you may need to do if you have questions about your deductible or other Medicare costs.
Preventive Care: Also listed at the bottom of the app is a helpful link to preventative services, like the Annual Wellness Visit. These are marked with an apple icon.
Smart Search Results: Thankfully, the app was updated so you no longer have to type in the precise name of a procedure in order to get the right search result. An example of this search function would be typing in the keyword “heart.” The results include all procedures, as well as preventative measures that have to do with cardiovascular health. Be aware that you do have to spell your keywords correctly, however. The app has not optimized the search box for common misspellings. So, typing in “alergy” will yield zero results, whereas “allergy” gives you a list of options.
User Reviews: To date, user reviews are mixed on the What’s Covered app. While the app provides general yes and no information, the user doesn’t have the capability to input more personal information about their coverage. The app is only helpful if you have Original Medicare not Medicare Advantage. You should always talk with your doctor if you have questions about a procedure. Overall, the app is easy to use but shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for information available on the Medicare.gov website.
Other tools in the eMedicare suite include:
•Enhanced interactive online decision support to help people better understand and evaluate their Medicare coverage options and costs between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
•A new online service that lets people quickly see how different coverage choices will affect their estimated out-of-pocket costs.
•New price transparency tools that let consumers compare the national average costs of certain surgical procedures between settings, so people can see what they’ll pay for procedures done in a hospital outpatient department versus an ambulatory surgical center.
•A new webchat option in the Medicare Plan Finder.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
