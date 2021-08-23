When it comes to Medicare, there’s so much information to absorb. From the parts of Medicare to different sign-up periods, it can quickly become overwhelming. However, there are certain things that Medicare covers that you should know. Let’s get right into it.
ACUPUNCTURE
If you missed the announcement last year, Medicare began covering acupuncture for chronic lower back pain only. Medicare won’t pay for other types of acupuncture treatments. The decision is part of an effort to support alternative pain therapies and reduce dependence on opioid painkillers. Chronic lower back pain must meet these criteria:
•The pain has lasted 12 weeks
•Pain doesn’t have an identifiable cause such as cancer or a disease
•Isn’t related to surgery or pregnancy
Beneficiaries must receive the 12 treatment sessions within a 90-day period. Medicare will cover an additional eight sessions if the beneficiary shows improvement. Absent improvement, no additional treatment will be covered. Under Original Medicare, beneficiaries will pay 20 percent coinsurance for acupuncture services, and no more than 20 acupuncture treatments will be covered each year.
Medicare beneficiaries are reminded that the acupuncture coverage is limited to chronic back pain only and does not extend to other areas of chronic pain such as neck pain, headaches, stress, or relief from chemo. Medicare does not cover acupuncture to treat pain in Beneficiaries should ensure that the acupuncture practitioner they use is a participating Medicare provider and will bill Medicare on their behalf.
Individuals with Medicare Advantage plans should contact their plan to obtain a list of in-network healthcare professionals, clarification on the limits and level of acupuncture coverage, and an explanation of any referral requirements. For those with chronic pain in other places, you’ll likely need to see a pain management specialist. In instances, where the pain is caused by a misaligned spine, chiropractic care may have coverage.
Medicare Advantage plans also cover acupuncture for chronic lower back pain. Additionally, plans may cover treatment for more conditions and/or sessions available under Original Medicare. Depending on the Medicare Advantage plan, enrollees may be required to obtain a referral from a primary care physician and/or obtain acupuncture services through providers within the plan network. Acupuncture services are subject to plan copayment or coinsurance amounts.
COVID-19 VACCINES AT HOME
In an effort to increase vaccinations nationwide, the Biden administration recently increased the payments for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for Medicare beneficiaries who have difficulty leaving their homes or are otherwise hard to reach. While many Medicare beneficiaries can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a retain pharmacy, their physician’s office, or a mass vaccination site, some beneficiaries have great difficulty leaving their homes or face a taxing effort getting around their communities easily to access vaccination in these setting.
The COVID-19 vaccine should be free of charge regardless of what health insurance coverage you do or don’t have. Please beware of scammers. If you wish to have the vaccine at your home, please contact vaccines.gov to search for vaccines nearby.
CONTINUOUS BLOOD
GLUCOSE MONITOR
Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors (CGM) can automatically monitor blood glucose levels throughout the day and warn users when levels get too high or too low, and pumps can deliver insulin to patients without requiring the patient to administer an injection or multiple injections throughout the day.
Beginning on July 18, 2021, Medicare will permanently eliminate the requirement of the four-time-daily fingerstick in order to qualify for a CGM. If you already have coverage for your CGM, great! If you’re looking to get one and receive health insurance through Medicare, after July 18 there will be a simplified, fingerstick-free approval process. The out-of-pocket cost for your CGM will depend on a few factors, like what your Medicare benefit plan looks like, where you’ll get your device, etc. Talk to your doctor or a Medicare representative (call 1-800-MEDICARE) to determine your costs.
The rule change is for therapeutic CGMs, meaning the use of devices is to inform insulin treatment. The new coverage includes any CGM device provided to a beneficiary by any supplier enrolled as a Durable Medicare Equipment (DME) supplier in fee-for-service Medicare, including pharmacies. The inclusion of pharmacies is crucial as top CGM makers Abbott and Dexcom sell their products primarily through pharmacy channels rather than the DME channels.
PART D SENIOR
SAVINGS MODEL CAPPED INSULIN COSTS
Effective January 1, 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave approval for Medicare Part D insurance carriers to offer a plan that caps beneficiary copayments to $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin in the deductible, initial coverage, and coverage gap phases of the Part D benefit. The model stipulates that the capped insulin costs be offered through enhanced benefit design plans only. The model is not open to individuals receiving Extra Help/Low-Income subsidy benefits.
To be eligible for the capped insulin costs, beneficiaries must be enrolled in one of the Part D plans participating in the Senior Savings Model. Participating plans are identified via a filter on the Medicare Plan Finder. Importantly, beneficiaries may have to switch plans and/or switch insulin products to experience savings on their insulin costs. Lastly, beneficiaries must consider and calculate costs for all prescription drugs taken over the course of the year and not sign up for a plan based strictly on insulin cost savings. This is the first year for the Senior Savings Model has been utilized to address rising insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE AND END-STAGE RENAL DISEASE
Beginning in 2021, and as required by the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016, Medicare beneficiaries with ESRD (kidney failure) will have the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. While dialysis coverage will be offered by MA plans, dialysis costs will be reimbursed by Parts A and B. In addition, MA plans will not be responsible for organ acquisition costs of kidney transplants.
If you have ESRD and are thinking about enrolling in a MA plan, please note that you must obtain treatment from dialysis centers that are part of the plan’s network. As a result, some ESRD beneficiaries may have access to fewer nearby dialysis centers. Beneficiaries should confirm the number and location of the plan’s dialysis facilities prior to enrolling in the specific Medicare Advantage plan. Currently, ESRD beneficiaries receive coverage largely through Original Medicare, unless they developed ESRD while enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
APPRISE NAME CHANGE
On July 1, 2021, the PA State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) named APPRISE was renamed Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI; same program, same service, for Pennsylvania Medicare beneficiaries, now with a new name and logo.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
