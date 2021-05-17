When most people consider Medicare costs, they think of premiums, deductibles, co-insurance, and copayments.
But there is another cost that affects about 5 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries. If your income is above a certain level, you may have to pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) in addition to your Part B premium and/or Part D premium.
The Social Security Administration determines if you owe an IRMAA based on the income you reported on your IRS tax return two years prior, meaning two years before the year when you pay the IRMAA. For example, Social Security would use tax returns from 2019 to determine your IRMAA in 2021.
If Social Security determines that you should pay an IRMAA, they will mail you a notice called an initial determination. This notice should include information on how to request a new initial determination. A new initial determination is a revised decision that Social Security makes regarding your IRMAA. You can request that Social Security revisit its decision if you have experienced a life-changing event that caused an income decrease, or if you think that income information Social Security used to determine your IRMAA was incorrect or outdated.
You can make the case that Social Security used outdated or incorrect information when calculating your IRMAA if, for example, you filed an amended tax return with the IRS or you have a more recent tax return that shows you are receiving lower income than previously reported.
You shouldn’t assume that IRMAA won’t affect you. You could have had a one-time surge in income from the sale of a home, gained a personal inheritance, or won the lottery.
Here are a few examples of how someone could easily be hit with an IRMAA surcharge:
•Your investment portfolio did really well over the past few years. The market has been going up and your investments have substantial capital gains. Realizing a large amount of capital gains from your after-tax investment portfolio may not only push you into a higher tax bracket, but it can result in an IRMAA.
•You had large distributions from a retirement account such as an IRA or 401(K) and you decided to take that dream vacation, or make some home improvements. Having atypical large retirement distributions in a year may expose you to an IRMAA.
•You got a large bonus a couple of years ago. Because Social Security looks at the prior two years the bonus may put you in IRMAA territory.
•You retire but your younger spouse is still working. Social Security considers household income, so even though you may be retired, your spouse, who may be in their highest earning years, may make you subject to an IRMAA.
I’m not a financial planner or tax expert, but if you believe you could be snared in IRMAA’s net, contact one of these folks to help minimize IRMAA’s impact over your lifetime. Also, because of the two-year lag between your tax year and the IRMAA payment, you really should start planning when you are in your early 60s. At that time your income is likely to be higher because you are still working.
Social Security considers any of the following situations to be life changing events: the death of a spouse; marriage, divorce or annulment; you or your spouse stopping work or reducing the number of hours you work; involuntary loss of income-producing property due to a natural disaster, disease, fraud or other circumstances; loss of pension; and receipt of settlement payment from a current or former employer due to the employer’s closure or bankruptcy.
To request a new initial determination, submit a Medicare IRMAA Life-Changing Event form SSA-561 (available online) or schedule an appointment with Social Security. You will need to provide documentation of either your correct income or of the life-changing event that caused your income to decrease.
If you do not qualify to request a new initial determination, but you still disagree with Social Security’s IRMAA decision, you have the right to appeal. Appealing an IRMAA decision is also referred to as requesting a reconsideration. with their determination, there is a four-level appeal process.
There are four potential phases of the appeals process:
•Complete a request to Social Security for reconsideration. Contact Social Security (800-772-1213) to learn how to file this request.
•If your reconsideration is successful, your premium amounts will be corrected. If your reconsideration is denied, you can appeal to the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA) level within 60 days of the date on the reconsideration denial. You must submit any new evidence within 10 days of filing your OMHA level appeal. You can ask OMHA for an extension if you are unable to submit new evidence within 10 days.
•If your OMHA level appeal is successful, your premium amount will be corrected. If your appeal is denied, you can choose to appeal to the Council within 60 days of the date on the OMHA level denial.
•If your Council appeal is successful, your Part B premium amount will be corrected. If the Council denies your appeal, you can choose to appeal to the Federal District Court within 60 days of the date on the Council denial.
If you owe an IRMAA, it will typically be deducted from your monthly Social Security payment. You can also get a monthly bill (separate from your Medicare Part B or Part D premium) if you don’t get monthly Social Security payments or the IRMAA amount is more than your monthly payment.
Here are some additional federal government publications regarding IRMAA:
•Social Security Administration, “Medicare Premiums: Rules for Higher Income Beneficiaries,” https://www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/medicare-premiums.html
•Medicare Part B Premiums: “What You Can Do If You Think Your Medicare Part B Income-Related Premium Is Incorrect.” https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10125.pdf
•Medicare.gov, “Medicare Part B Costs for 2021,” https://www.medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/part-b-costs/part-b-costs.html.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.