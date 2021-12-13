Let’s say that you had knee replacement surgery two years ago and now you need surgery on the other knee. Medicare isn’t going to deny coverage.
Similarly, if you have experienced a recurrence of breast cancer, Medicare generally won’t refuse you treatment again because you’ve had another bout with cancer. Fortunately, Medicare simply doesn’t — and can’t, by law — ration care like that.
Medicare coverage depends on “medical necessity,” which is defined as “services and supplies that are needed to prevent, diagnose, or treat illness, injury, disease, health conditions, or symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine.”
But, as a Medicare beneficiary, you should be aware that some coverage does have limits and if you exceed them, you can be financially liable for the costs. These include:
•Hospital stays
•Skilled nursing facility care stays
•Psychiatric hospital stays
•Therapy services
If you require any of the above services beyond Medicare’s annual limits, and don’t qualify for an exception, you may be responsible for the full cost of those services for the rest of the year.
ORIGINAL MEDICARE LIMITS ON HOSPITAL STAYS
Original Medicare covers up to 90 days of inpatient hospital care each benefit period. Benefit periods measure your use of inpatient hospital and skilled nursing facility services. A benefit period begins the day you are admitted to a hospital as an inpatient, and ends the day you have been out of the hospital for 60 days in a row.
After you meet your Medicare Part A deductible, Original Medicare pays in full for days 1 to 60 that you are in a hospital. For days 61-90, you pay a daily coinsurance. Original Medicare. If you have used your 90 days of hospital coverage but need to stay longer, Medicare covers up to 60 additional lifetime reserve days, for which you will pay a daily coinsurance ($742 per day in 2021). These days are nonrenewable, meaning you will not get them back when you become eligible for another benefit period.
Medicare will stop paying for your inpatient-related hospital costs (such as room and board) if you run out of days during your benefit period. To be eligible for a new benefit period and additional days of inpatient coverage, you must remain out of the hospital for 60 days in a row. When you start a new benefit period, you will also have a new Part A deductible ($1484 in 2021).
If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, contact your plan to learn about the costs and coverage rules for inpatient care. Note: Medigap policies A through N pay for your hospital coinsurance and provide up to an additional 365 lifetime reserve days. Additionally, Plans B through N pay some or all of your hospital deductible.
MEDICARE LIMITS ON SKILLED NURSING FACILITY CARE STAYS
For Medicare to cover skilled nursing facility care, you must be formally admitted to the hospital with a doctor’s order. Even so, there are limits to the coverage your Medicare benefits provide:
•Up to 20 days: Medicare pays the full cost
•From day 21-100: you pay a share of the cost ($185.50 daily coinsurance per benefit period in 2021)
•Beyond 100 days: you pay all costs.
Please note again that some of your out-of-pocket costs may be covered by Medicaid, employer health benefits, long-term care insurance, or Medigap supplemental insurance.
LIMITS ON MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS AND PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL STAYS
Like many other insurance plans, Medicare has historically treated mental health disorders different from other medical problems. This kind of discrimination is less common that it used to be in Medicare, but you should be aware that some limits are still placed on mental health benefits.
•Outpatient psychiatric services: Original Medicare Part B covers outpatient mental health services at 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount. This means that as long as you receive services from a Medicare participating provider, you will pay a 20 percent coinsurance after you meet your Part B deductible ($203 in 2021). If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, contact your plan for cost and coverage information for mental health services. Your plan’s deductibles and copayments/coinsurance may apply.
•Psychiatric care in a hospital: Medicare Part A covers inpatient mental health services that you receive in either a psychiatric hospital or a general hospital. If you receive care in a psychiatric hospital, Medicare covers up to 190 days of inpatient care in your lifetime. If you have used your lifetime days but need additional mental health care, Medicare may cover your care at a general hospital.
Be aware that you will have the same out-of-pocket costs regardless of whether you receive care in a general or psychiatric hospital. After meeting your Part A deductible, Original Medicare pays in full for the first 60 days of your benefit period. After day 60, you will pay a daily hospital coinsurance.
MEDICARE LIMITS ON THERAPY SERVICES
Medicare Part B covers outpatient physical therapy (PT), speech-language pathology (SLP), and occupational therapy (OT). Previously, there were limits, also known as the therapy cap, how much outpatient therapy Original Medicare covered annually. However, in 2018, the therapy cap was removed.
Original Medicare covers outpatient therapy at 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount. When you receive services from a participating provider, you pay 20 percent coinsurance after your Part B deductible.
If your total therapy costs reach a certain amount, Medicare requires your provider to confirm that your therapy is medically necessary. In 2021, Original Medicare covers up to:
•$2,110 for PT and SLP before requiring your provider to indicate that your care is medically necessary
•And, $2,110 for OT before requiring your provider to indicate that your care is medically necessary.
Remember, Medicare pays for up to 80 percent of the Medicare-approved amount. This means Original Medicare covers up to $1,664 (80 percent of $2,110) before your provider is required to confirm that your outpatient therapy services are medically necessary. If Medicare denies coverage because it finds your care is not medically necessary, you can appeal.
Medicare’s coverage rules for outpatient therapy do not apply if you are receiving therapy as part of a Medicare-covered skilled nursing facility stay or if you are receiving Medicare-covered home health care.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
