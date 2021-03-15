COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: Do I need to sign up for Medicare if I’m still working at 65?

Today, more Americans are working well past 65, the age of eligibility for Medicare.
If you are approaching your 65th birthday, and you’re not ready to retire, here’s what you need to know about signing up for Medicare while still working.
But first, let’s review the basics.
Remember that Original Medicare has two parts: Part A, which provides hospital coverage and is free for most people. And Part B which covers doctor’s bills, lab tests and outpatient care. Part B also has a monthly premium, which is $148.50 for most beneficiaries in 2021, but is higher for individuals earning over $88,000.
If you’re already receiving Social Security, you’ll automatically be enrolled in Parts A and B when you turn 65, and you’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It will include instructions to return it if you have work coverage that qualifies you for late enrollment. If you are not receiving Social Security, you will have to apply, which you can do online at http://www.SSA.gov/medicare.
If you plan to continue working past the age of 65 and have health insurance from your job, your first step is to ask your benefits manager or human resources department how your employer insurance works with Medicare. In most cases, you should at least take Medicare Part A because it’s free. Note: If you’re funding a health savings account you may not want to take Part A because you can’t make contributions after you enroll. But to decide whether to take Part B or not will depend on the size of your employer.
SMALL EMPLOYER
Under current rules, if your current employer has fewer than 20 employees, Medicare will be your primary insurer and you should enroll in Medicare Part B during your Initial Enrollment Period. The IEP is a seven-month period that includes the three months before, the month of, and the three months after your 65th birthday.
If you miss the seven-month sign-out window, you’ll have to wait until the next General Enrollment Period, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 with benefits beginning the following July 1. You will also incur a 10 percent penalty for each year you wait beyond your IEP which will be tacked on to your monthly Part B premium. Please note this is a lifetime penalty!
LARGE EMPLOYER
If your employer has 20 or more employees, your employer’s group health plan will be your primary insurer as long as you remain an active employee. If this is the case, you don’t need to enroll in Part B when you turn 65 if you’re satisfied with the coverage you are getting through your job. But if you do decide to enroll in Medicare, it will supplement your employer insurance by paying secondary on all of your claims. Once your employment or group health coverage ends, you will have eight months to sign up for Part B without a penalty. This is known as the Special Enrollment Period (SEP).
DRUG COVERAGE
You also need to verify your prescription drug coverage. Call your benefits manager or insurance company to find out if your employer’s prescription drug coverage is considered “creditable.” Creditable coverage simply means that your employer plan is at least as good as Medicare Part D. If so, you won’t need to enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan until you retire. If your prescription drug coverage is not creditable, you need to enroll in Part D as soon as you’re eligible to avoid a late enrollment penalty. You should get a letter each year from your insurer letting you know if your prescription drug coverage is creditable.
CORPORATE RETIREE BENEFITS
Some employers offer retiree health benefits for a period of time after you leave the company. If you have one of these retiree plans, you still need to sign up for Medicare. Medicare is considered the primary payer with retiree insurance plans, so if you don’t enroll, your corporate plan may not pay.
COBRA BENEFITS
COBRA covers health benefits for up to 18 months after you leave your job. But just as with retiree health benefits, Medicare is the primary payer if you have insurance through COBRA. If you are using COBRA for your insurance benefits, you need to sign up for Medicare as soon as you are eligible.
GET HELP WHILE STILL WORKING
Whatever you’re considering, it’s very important to talk to your employer’s benefits specialist before you decide. Your benefits may change if you enroll in Medicare while working, even if it’s just Part A.
After you speak to your benefits person, and still need help, contact the Pennsylvania APPRISE program at the Department of Aging. The statewide toll-free number is (800) 783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
