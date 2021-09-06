COBRA has nothing to do with snakes but it can really come back to bite Medicare beneficiaries.
The rules surrounding COBRA and Medicare are complex. Hopefully, this article will help clarify some of the confusion.
COBRA stands for the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. Employees who lost or left a job with their employers are often eligible for COBRA. Temporary health continuation will often be granted to spouses and dependents after a qualifying event. Please note COBRA applies to employers that have 20 or more employees. In general, qualifying events include: termination of employment (other than for gross misconduct) a reduction of hours, death, divorce or legal separation.
In the case of a qualifying event, enrollees can be required to pay 102 percent of premium costs, which includes the full premium and a 2 percent administrative fee. COBRA can provide continuation of health insurance for 18 months up to 36 months and can be literally a lifesaver for people who lose their jobs and access to group health coverage. The periods of coverage can be extended, depending on the situation. Check with your employer health benefits representative. Under COBRA, the continuation of coverage must be identical to the “core” or basic benefits the employee or dependent received prior to terminating employment.
Under COBRA, an employee or family member has the responsibility to inform the employer within 60 days of a known “qualifying event.” The employer must then notify the employee or family member of the right to elect COBRA continuation coverage. You have 60 days from the date you would lose coverage or 60 days from the date you received the election form to choose COBRA coverage.
If you have COBRA coverage before you enroll in Medicare, your COBRA coverage may end. This is because the employer has the option of canceling continuation coverage when Medicare entitlement begins. If you elect COBRA coverage after you enroll in Medicare, you can keep continuation coverage. However, you need to make a decision about when to enroll in Medicare Part B if you are not already eligible. Your spouse and dependents may keep COBRA for up to 36 months, regardless of whether you enroll in Medicare during that time.
If you have Medicare Part A only when your group health plan coverage ends and you or your spouse is no longer actively working, it’s very important to enroll into Medicare Part B even if you choose to continue employer group health coverage under COBRA. Why? Coverage under COBRA is not due to current, active employment, which means your Medicare coverage will is primary (pays first).
When your employment ends, you have an eight-month special enrollment period, to enroll in Medicare Part B. If you do not enroll during this eight-month period, you may have to pay a Medicare Part B premium late penalty, and your coverage could be delayed. You will only be able to enroll in Medicare Part B during the General Enrollment Period (January through March), and your coverage will not begin until July. Remember, you are not entitled to a Medicare Part B special enrollment period when COBRA coverage ends because it’s not considered as active employment.
If you have Medicare first and then become eligible for COBRA, you can enroll in both Medicare and COBRA. It’s important to remember that Medicare pays primary and COBRA is the secondary payer. So, you don’t want to drop your Medicare — without Medicare, you have no primary insurance, which is essentially like having no insurance at all. After Medicare pays, COBRA may cover some or all of what Medicare does not pay.
COBRA often ends when Medicare coverage begins, but this isn’t always the case. For example, COBRA policies may cover prescription drugs, dental coverage and pay for other health care expenses not found in the basic Medicare package. As a result, a person might want to keep COBRA and also be on Medicare simultaneously. Make sure you understand which policy – COBRA or Medicare – will be the primary payer of covered charges and which will be secondary, and how each form of coverage may affect your out-of-pocket expenses.
If a COBRA policy includes prescription drug coverage, make sure it is “creditable” in the eyes of Medicare. This simply means that your drug coverage is at least as good as that provided by a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. If this is the case, you can keep COBRA after enrolling in Medicare, and you will not have to sign up for a separate Part D plan nor face a late-enrollment penalty for failing to do so. Keep in mind that the window for signing up for a Part D plan is 63 days from losing employer drug coverage. If you fail to sign up in time for either Medicare Parts B or Part D you will be hit with some stiff premium surcharges for late enrollment that can last for the rest of your life.
Whether you should take COBRA depends on the type of coverage you want and can afford. As mentioned earlier, your COBRA coverage may include extra benefits that Medicare doesn’t cover such as routine dental care or eyeglasses. Having both COBRA and Medicare can be quite expensive so you should perform a cost-benefit analysis. If you choose not to have COBRA, make sure you talk to your benefits coordinator on how this may impact your dependents.
Many people are often completely unaware of the difference between active employer group health insurance and COBRA insurance. Don’t fall into the “COBRA trap.” Medicare is always considered primary when you are no longer working and covered by COBRA.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.