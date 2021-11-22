Fall is a season of change and it’s also a time to update you on the good, bad, and ugly about Medicare changes for 2022.
The Good
Medicare Telehealth Benefits and COVID-19: The passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) of 2021, coupled with the recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulation changes, have further expanded telemedicine and digital health technology.
CMS will retain all the temporary services currently on the Medicare telehealth services list until the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) or the end of calendar year 2023.
CMS has implemented statutory requirements to remove long-standing telehealth geographic restrictions for mental and behavioral health services. In addition, beginning next year, Medicare will permanently cover mental health visits furnished via telehealth by rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers.
CMS has permanently approved the use of the virtual check-in services for established patients. Providers typically utilize the virtual check-in to determine if an in-person office visit is necessary. The virtual check-in can be audio-only or audio/video communications and is not limited to mental health services. In the new year, CMS will allow virtual check-ins to last up to 20 minutes.
Coverage of COVID-19 Items and Services: Medicare will continue to cover your first COVID-19 test without an order from a doctor or other qualified health care provider.
Medicare Part B covers COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. You should owe nothing for the shot(s).
Medicare covers monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. You will owe no cost-sharing (deductible, coinsurance, or copayment).
Coverage of Cognitive Assessment and Care Plan Services: The next time you visit the doctor for a wellness check, they may also perform a cognitive assessment that’s covered by Medicare. These assessments are performed by doctors and specialists to look for signs of diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Coverage of Blood-Based Biomarker Test for Colorectal Cancer: Medicare will offer some new coverage related to colorectal cancer screenings. In 2022, you will now have the option of doing a blood-based biomarker test. This test is covered in certain cases once every three years. If your doctor or other health care provider deems you eligible, then you pay nothing.
In order to qualify, you must be between the age of 60 and 85; show no symptoms of colorectal disease, and; carry average risk for developing colorectal cancer.
Furthermore, CMS is establishing a special circumstances coinsurance rule that will gradually eliminate the coinsurance payment when a growth or polyp is found and removed as part of a screening colonoscopy or flexible sigmoidoscopy procedure. The coinsurance reduction will be phased in during an eight-year period as follows:
20% for 2022
15% for 2023-2026
10% for 2027 – 2029
No payment beginning in 2030.
Currently, the addition of any procedure beyond the planned colorectal preventive screening (which carriers no coinsurance) results in a patient having to pay coinsurance when a growth is found and removed.
The Bad
The standard premium for Medicare’s outpatient care coverage will jump by 14.5% for 2022, far outpacing an earlier estimate of 6.7%, according to the government. The standard premium for Part B, which covers outpatient care and durable equipment, will be $170.10 next year, up $21.60 from $148.50 this year.
The deductible for Part B will be $233, up $30 (14.8%) from this year.
Meanwhile, the deductible for Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) per benefit period (which generally starts when you are admitted to the hospital) will be $1,556 in 2022, up $72 from this year’s $1,484.
The Ugly
Although the increase in Social Security Benefits is significant (5.9% in 2022), seniors should not get overly excited. For most people, the increase will be reduced somewhat by the increase in Medicare Part B premiums as described above. In addition, seniors have seen their expenses soar over the last year. The prices for prescription drugs, gas, used cars, home-heating oil, milk and homecare for the elderly have all increased significantly. So, while the increase in Social Security Benefits sounds nice it’s not enough to keep up with rising costs. If the real value of your nest egg falls because of inflation, you won’t end up better off at all.
