Several months ago, I wrote an article on President Biden’s proposal to lower the Medicare-eligibility age to 60, a move that could potentially make 20 million more Americans eligible for Medicare.
The Medicare eligibility age has never changed. It’s always been at 65, although you may be eligible for full benefits before the age of 65 if you have a qualifying disability.
President Joe Biden has laid out a long list of health care policy priorities, such as lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60, creating a “public” option to compete with private insurance plans, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and expanding Medicare coverage to include dental, vision, and hearing care.
Proposals to expand Medicare to include more older adults is nothing new. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other progressives have been pitching “Medicare for All” for several years. Sanders’ plan would eliminate private insurance and replace it with a government-run, single-payer health care system. This year, Sen. Deborah Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) reintroduced a bill to create a Medicare “buy-in” program for adults aged 50 to 64.
With a sharply divided Congress, President Biden’s Medicare at 60 is probably the most politically plausible. His plan doesn’t call for a complete restructuring of our health care system like Medicare for All nor does it entail creating a separate competing “Medicare-like” insurance buy-in plan. It’s a good first step, albeit an incremental one and nearly 2 in 3 Americans polled support the bill.
Expanding Medicare to 60-year-olds would reduce hospital costs and help both Medicare and private risk pools, as those in the 60-64 age group would likely be the unhealthiest population in commercial risk pools. If more people in this group move into Medicare, they would statistically be among the healthiest. This could lower costs for beneficiaries across the board and funding for the Biden plan would come from regular tax revenues, not Medicare’s trust fund.
Although Medicare for 60-year-olds sounds good there is no guarantee that it would be a better deal for everyone. In fact, Medicare could be the more expensive alternative for people with low to modest incomes. Your probably aware that traditional Medicare has some major coverage gaps. Most people purchase supplemental insurance to fill those gaps and pay an additional premium. Marketplace plan premiums have been reduced considerably after
Biden’s American Rescue Plan became law. This made marketplace plans very attractive to older adults in the 60 to 64 age group.
Other research suggests that a middle-income person in their earlier 60’s may do better if they enroll in Medicare. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, a 60-year-old person with an annual income of $51,000 (well over four times the poverty level) would pay a premium of approximately $4,420 a year for a “silver” level marketplace plan. Of course, marketplace plan premiums vary by age, gender, geographical location, and if the person is a smoker.
It came as a big surprise to many Democrats when Biden’s Medicare at 60 bill was not included in either his American Rescue Plan or American Families Plan. No one knows for sure how come, but hospitals and other health care providers have historically attacked Medicare expansion because Medicare pays less than commercial insurance and that erodes their profits.
When Congress has funded health care expansion in the past the healthcare industry was hit new taxes and/or spending cuts. Now, the health care industry is taking a different approach to block health care reform. They attack the cuts or taxes used to pay for health care reform. Republicans in Congress view Medicare expansion as a political non-starter. They view Medicare expansion as yet another entitlement that our country can’t afford. Not too long ago, Republicans supported raising the Medicare eligibility age to 67.
Another Biden campaign pledge was to create a public option that would directly compete with private insurers. But so far, his proposal for a “Medicare-like plan” is vague on details and it would require significant legislative work to flesh out. There’s a wide variety of competing versions that would allow people to receive coverage through the federal government, but Congressional Republicans and the health care industry are fiercely opposed to any government run plan. Hospitals, doctors, and drug manufacturers would be on the losing end of the stick.
Biden’s proposal to repeal an exception that currently allows drug companies to avoid negotiating with Medicare over drug prices doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon. Proponents of direct Medicare price negotiations with drug companies argue that not only will it cut costs for consumers, it would also free up money for the federal government to enact other health care priorities. Measures to reduce prescription drug costs have been painfully slow. While the White House continues to support and push for drug pricing reforms, it leaves it up to lawmakers to sift through the details and deal with the powerful pharmaceutical industry.
President Biden’s response to the pandemic has consumed much of his attention in his first few months in office. And beyond that, he has a long list of agenda items to get to first, including many that are popular with progressives. The Biden administration still can, and has, taken steps to expand health coverage. An additional 4 million people have qualified for marketplace subsidies and nearly 1 million people took advantage of a special open enrollment period to sign up for insurance.
However, progressives are disappointed that the Biden administration has failed to make good on his campaign promises to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60, as well as not including drug pricing reform and a public option in any of his legislative proposals. This reveals two things: deep divisions within the Democratic ranks on how to pursue meaningful health care reforms and firm opposition by Republicans against any bill Biden and the Democrats push for. The health care industry is also no ally of President Biden’s agenda for health care reform.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
