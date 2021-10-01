Among the vast numbers of fraud perpetuated upon seniors, improper Medicare marketing ranks high up on the list.
Medicare marketing fraud is rampant this time of year and beneficiaries should be on guard against scams seeking their person information when selecting 2022 coverage during the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period.
Scammers know people are overwhelmed evaluating the different Medicare plans. While the majority of agents and brokers are honest and reputable, some salespeople use dishonest and hard sell tactics to remove seniors from Original Medicare without their knowledge or enroll people in Medicare private plans that they are unable to afford or even need.
Below is a list of some illegal tactics to be on alert for.
•“Official” Medicare sales representatives. This tactic involves an “official Medicare agent” either cold-calling a senior or knocking on their door. The phony agent says they’re selling Medicare insurance that can save the senior thousands of dollars in health care costs next year, but the offer is only good during the open enrollment period. Sounds tempting, right?
The fact is that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) does not employ any Medicare sales representatives and typically issues all communications in writing. CMS is only authorized to call beneficiaries in two specific situations:
- A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan.
- A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called them and left a message to have someone call you back.
Ignore cold calls and be wary of anyone who shows up unannounced at your home offering products or services of any kind. If you haven’t asked for an agent to contact you, federal law prohibits an insurance agent from trying to sell to you, whether it’s via a phone call, an e-mail or a knock on your front door. If an “agent” tries to sell you something on behalf of Medicare, you should report that person to the authorities immediately.
Keep in mind that there are many legitimate insurance agents and brokerage firms that sell Medigap, Part D, and Advantage plans on behalf of private insurance companies. Some of these entities work with marketing and lead generation companies that advertise heavily online and on television. Legitimate firms and licensed brokers are not scammers. They sell real Medicare policies, but be aware that they may only offer a limited number of plans from certain carriers, they may charge fees and receive commissions for the sales they make.
•Marketing in care or educational settings. Medicare products cannot be marketed in places where health care is delivered (such as a doctor’s office, clinic, or pharmacy counter) or at an educational event. Although insurance agents can participate in an event, they cannot directly enroll you in a plan at that event. Federal regulations prohibit offers of free meals for listening to a sales presentation or for signing up in a particular plan. Gifts can’t have a value of more than $15.
•Overselling (Cross-selling). Federal regulations prohibit selling additional insurance products during sales or marketing presentations. For example, if a senior requests information on Medigap, an insurance agent can’t recommend a Medicare Advantage plan instead.
•Counterfeit Sales Materials. Scammers sometimes create and circulate very official-looking brochures and sales materials for new Medicare products that are available at a “discounted price” during the open enrollment period. They then count on seniors to contact them about enrolling and collect their personal information, payment information or both.
Don’t be fooled by sales materials that look like they’re from a government agency. Private insurance companies like Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Aetna, Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UPMC sell Advantage plans, Medicare supplement plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. CMS approves and standardizes these plans, but they do not directly promote or sell any of these options. Again, be skeptical of promotional materials claiming to come from or being endorsed by the government
Going through CMS directly is the safest way to explore your options and make changes to your coverage. If you need help comparing plans and finding the best one for your situation, contact your local Area Agency on Aging and make an appointment with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to get free health insurance benefits counseling.
•How to protect yourself:
- Never give personal information, including Medicare, Social Security, bank account, and credit card numbers to anyone who contacts you unsolicited by telephone, email, text, or in person such as door-to-door sales.
- Only give certain personal information to your doctors, insurance companies acting on your behalf, or trusted people in the community officially working with Medicare such as a SHIP counselor.
- If you come across a sales agent who you believe has acted unethically, you should report them to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department or the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). The SMP can help with questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. They can be reached at 1-800-356-3606. If you or someone you know on Medicare may have inadvertently disclosed their personal information, don’t be embarrassed. Report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
