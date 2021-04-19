Here some errors to avoid when becoming part of Medicare.
NOT SIGNING UP
Until 2008, age 65 was the full retirement age for Social Security as well as the primary enrollment age for Medicare, so signing up for the two programs at the same time was common. This is no longer the case. Full retirement age for Social Security has been steadily rising and today now stands at 66 and moves in two-month increments depending on when the individual was born. The key takeaway here is that we no longer have two programs where people elect benefits at the same time. We have two programs with an enormous range of different claiming patterns. This is a big deal for Medicare because it means you can’t simply assume you will need Medicare when you turn 65. Some people will and some people won’t.
Most people sign up for Medicare during their initial enrollment period, which takes place during a seven-month window surrounding their 65th birthday. There are also other special enrollment periods during the year for circumstances if a person loses their job or moves to another geographical area. Those that receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits will be automatically enrolled in Medicare. If you are not receiving Social Security benefits and still working you must contact your local Social Security office when you retire.
You don’t want to go without Medicare coverage for any length of time because you could face some stiff lifetime penalties for Medicare Part B (medical coverage that includes doctor visits), Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage), and Medigap/Medicare Supplement Insurance (optional coverage that helps pay for the 20 percent that Medicare doesn’t cover).
People with retiree health insurance or COBRA often miss their initial enrollment period because they mistakenly believe they have “active” group insurance that would allow them to delay their Part B premium. This is incorrect. Unless they sign up for Medicare when they are first eligible, they could be looking at late enrollment penalties and some gaps in coverage. If you are actively working for an employer that has less than 20 employees, you need to sign up for Medicare immediately upon turning 65. Medicare is primary and your employer group plan pays secondary. If you don’t enroll in Medicare, your employer group plan may refuse to pay claims.
NOT KNOWING DIFFERENCES
People must make a crucial decision when they enroll in Medicare: Do I choose government-run Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) along with a Medigap plan plus a Part D prescription drug plan, or should I choose a privately-run Medicare Advantage plan that will cover everything Original Medicare Part A and Part B does and Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage.
You need to understand the pros and cons with each option. For example, Medicare Advantage plans have generally lower premiums, however there are deductibles, copayments and coinsurance that you pay as you go. Unlike Original Medicare, Advantage plans have significant restrictions on where and how you get care. On the plus side, most Advantage plans offer supplement benefits like dental, vision, hearing care, and gym memberships not covered by Original Medicare. Advantage plans also offer protection against catastrophic medical costs.
NOT TAKING ADVANTAGE
OF OPEN ENROLLMENT
If you already have Medicare, you have a great opportunity for a do-over with open enrollment that runs from October 15 – December 7 each year. At that time, beneficiaries can reevaluate and switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa, or switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you also have another opportunity to switch from one plan to another or return to Original Medicare at
the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (Jan. 1 – March 31 each year). Unfortunately, very few people take advantage of the open enrollment period to change plans which could save them hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year.
Every fall, Medicare Advantage and Part D plans are required to send an annual notice of change (ANOC) to their respective plan members. This notice details changes the plan will make for the new year. Most people don’t take the time to read the notice carefully and they continue to be in plans that no longer meet their health care needs or budget.
WAITING TO BUY
A MEDIGAP PLAN
Most people are eligible for Medicare Advantage plans as long as they have Part A and Part B. No health questions are asked. Not so with Medigap policies. There is a separate six-month open enrollment period for Medigap which begins at the beneficiary’s Part B effective date. Within the six months, Medigap insurers must sell the beneficiary any Medigap policy they offer, and they can’t charge them more for preexisting conditions. Should they miss this all-important window, and try to purchase a Medigap policy after the six-month window, an insurer is not obligated to sell them a policy.
ASSUMING MEDICARE
COVERS EVERYTHING
Just because you have Medicare, doesn’t mean all your health needs are covered in full. While Medicare covers many services, Original Medicare does not cover dental, vision, and hearing care. Medicare also doesn’t cover long-term care, including assisted living and nursing home care.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.