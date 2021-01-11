Enrollment in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans is at an all-time high covering more than 24 million Americans.
The number will continue to grow as more than 10,000 baby boomers reach Medicare eligibility every day. Seniors find the lower premiums and supplemental benefits of MA plans to be very appealing. But as a consumer you should know about some downsides of MA plans.
•MA plans use limited networks. Most MA plans have a defined network of hospitals and healthcare providers that enrollees must use. These networks have become increasingly narrow, especially HMOs or health maintenance organizations that have relatively small groups of providers located only in the plan’s home market.
MA plans that have broader provider networks and cover wider geographic service areas are known as PPOs, or preferred provider organizations. These plans tend to be more expensive. Alternatively, if you stay with Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) and get a Medicare supplement plan, you have access to any provider nationwide who accepts Medicare.
This one is really easy to avoid by checking the plan’s provider directory online before you enroll in the plan. Be sure that you confirm the doctor’s participating in the exact plan name of the plan that you are thinking about. Some insurance companies operate multiple networks.
For example, Blue Cross may have an HMO plan and PPO plan in your area. Your doctor may participate in one but not the other. If you check the wrong directory, you could come up with a false result.
You may also want to double check by contacting your provider’s billing office. Tell them you are thinking about enrolling in ABC Medicare Advantage HMO plan and you want to confirm that they are in the network for the plan. Notice that I included the full plan name there. You should do the same when confirming participating with your providers.
•MA plans require referrals. When you enroll in an HMO, you will be asked to choose a primary care physician who will coordinate your care. Should you need to see a specialist, your primary care physician will make a referral unless it’s during an emergency. If you fail to follow the plan’s procedures you may have to pay the specialist visit completely out-of-your own pocket. With Original Medicare there are no referrals.
•With MA plans you must read the fine print. The devil’s in the details, and MA plans have many, many details. The average Medicare beneficiary has access to 28 MA options, with varying networks, coverage, deductibles, copays and coinsurance. In general, though, MA costs less upfront and potentially more overall if you need lots of medical care. Many Medicare supplement plans have higher upfront costs but cover most if not all of your expenses when you need care.
One dirty little secret about MA plans is if you want to switch from your MA plan to Original Medicare, you may not have guaranteed access to a Medicare supplement policy. This is important because without guaranteed access you may be subject to medical underwriting. There is no guarantee that the Medicare supplement plan will accept your application, or if they do, they may charge you a higher premium.
•MA plans may have high out-of-pocket costs in the form of copays, coinsurance, and deductibles. MA plans are paid by Medicare itself. When you enroll in a plan, Medicare pays the insurance company to take on your health risk. The insurance company can then also charge you whatever it wants for the plan.
Many MA plans will set very low premiums or even a $0 premium for the plan itself. They do this, of course, to attract you to the plan so that they can get paid by Medicare for your membership in the plan. However, the zero premium is confusing to beneficiaries. Many of them think that a $0 premium means they don’t have to pay for Part B. Not true. You will still pay for the Part B premium the entire time that you are enrolled in a MA plan.
Each MA plan has a Summary of Benefits that you must review. The Summary lists all the costs in detail. If you carefully review the charges upfront, these expenses as you go along should come as no surprise to you. Unfortunately, people fail to read the fine print and then they end up thinking that their MA plan is bad. This is not the fault of the plan but rather a failure by the enrollee to do his/her due diligence up front. Beneficiaries should carefully review the Annual Notice of Change letter that the plan will mail you in September. If you are unhappy with the plan’s changes, you can use the fall Medicare Annual Election Period to choose either a different MA plan or return to Original Medicare
•MA plans use managed care. One reason MA plans can offer additional benefits while charging you less money is because they carefully control costs on medical expenses through their business agreements with members of their provider networks. MA plans frequently require enrollees to obtain pre-authorization before the plan will approve coverage. Quantity limits and step therapy are often used to control medication costs.
If you’ve been checking with some of your doctors about what plans they take, chances are you may have heard some of your providers tell you why MA plans are bad. Over the years we’ve heard from many providers that do not like them because, they say, their payments come slower than they do with Original Medicare. They also find the need for pre-authorization and certification has gotten especially out of hand.
Are Medicare Advantage plans universally bad? In my opinion, no. They are just misunderstood. All too often Medicare beneficiaries miss some really important details like obtaining prior authorization for certain procedures or checking their plan’s network to see if their provider still participates in the plan. Beneficiaries often miss some really important details when they do this. Then they later express their unhappiness with the plan. It isn’t always the fault of the plan. It’s simply because they didn’t know the rules before they enrolled.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
