MEDICARE AND THE COVID-19 VACCINE
Wondering if Medicare pays for the COVID-19 vaccine? You will be pleased to know the vaccine is fully covered by Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Covered in full means no deductibles, copayments, or coinsurance. When you go to get the vaccine, please take your red, white and blue Medicare card with you. That’s the case even if you have a Medicare Advantage plan.
With all the good news of late about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, beware of vaccine scams. One scam going on now is happening through email. Basically, you receive an email asking you to complete a survey. Once you have completed the survey, you’ll be offered a “free reward.” But you must pay “to cover shipping.” Should you come across this email, it’s a scam and please delete it.
Never share your Medicare number with anyone you don’t know. Another vaccine scam comes via a phone call. An “official” from a government agency wants to put you on a list to get early access to the vaccine. The idea is to get you to divulge your Medicare number. You should hang up the phone. There is no such list you can get on for a small fee. Remember the vaccine is free. If you suspect Medicare fraud, please call the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol at (800) 356-3606.
MEDICARE PART B OR NOT TO PART B
That’s the question federal employees and retirees must consider.
If you’re a federal employee or soon to be a federal retiree you have a very consequential decision to make. Do or don’t you enroll in Medicare Part B. The Medicare Part A (hospital) decision is fairly easy to make. Most people pay nothing for Part A. I say most because there are always exceptions (more on this later).
Medicare Part B covers a whole host of medically-necessary services like doctor’s visits, diagnostic testing, outpatient care or surgery, home health services, preventive benefits, and durable medical equipment, just to name a few. Medicare Part B coverage is optional. But here’s the issue. If you don’t sign up for Part B during your initial enrollment period, you may be hit with a stiff late enrollment penalty should you decide you want to sign up for Part B down the road.
There are some distinct advantages to enrolling in Part B and staying with your Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) plan. The two combined give you almost complete coverage. When you have Medicare Part A and Part B, your FEHB plan will waive any deductibles, copays, or coinsurance. Furthermore, signing up for Part B gives you wide access to almost any doctor or facility in the United States that accepts Medicare assignment. You are no longer locked in to a plan’s provider network to get your care.
Putting that aside, Medicare Part B sometimes has more generous benefits than your federal health benefits in a few areas, such as physical therapy, home health care, and durable medical equipment. When you retire, you have the right to suspend your FEHB coverage and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that is usually much cheaper. You should never cancel your FEHB coverage, because you may not get it back. Now, there are some circumstances where I might tell someone not to apply for Part B.
If you’re working and are 65 or older, those special waivers of deductibles and coinsurance will not apply. When you’re working, Medicare is usually the secondary payer. Medicare is primary if you work for a company that has less than 20 employees. When it comes to small employers you should sign up for Medicare when first eligible because your employer plan may not pay anything unless you have Medicare.
For most people, Part A is free. However, a small number of people may not have sufficient work history under Social Security to qualify. You must have accrued 40 quarters or coverage under Social Security to receive Part A premium-free. The question becomes whether it makes sense to pay a fairly significant premium to be covered under Part A, or should you rely on your FEHB plan. Most FEHB plans may charge you a couple hundred dollars for an inpatient stay. That’s a lot cheaper than paying for Part A premiums every month. For further information on how FEHB and Medicare work together, please visit: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/fastfacts/fehbmedicare.pdf
WELLNESS AND PREVENTIVE VISITS
Undoubtedly COVID-19 has hit many people hard – mentally, physically, and financially. Due to social distance guidelines and medical office closures, primary care physicians were forced to postpone procedures and services like the Medicare Annual Wellness Visit.
According to one study published by the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker, last spring alone saw a 94% decline in breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings. Colon cancer screenings went down by 86 percent. A report by Komodo Health confirmed a sharp decline in preventive screenings during the pandemic. For instance, in their study, pap smears declined by 68 percent, cholesterol tests by 67 percent, and screenings for hemoglobin A1c were down by 65 percent. Unfortunately, with every missed opportunity to have an annual wellness visit, patients lose out on essential preventive cancer screenings and other wellness benefits. For further information about Medicare’s coverage of preventive benefits, please visit: https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10110-Medicare-Preventive-Services.pdf
SOCIAL DETERMINANTS OF HEALTH
“Social Determinants of Health” is a term you’ll be hearing a lot about in the near future. It describes how the conditions where people live, work, and age may impact a person’s health. A person’s socioeconomic status, their access to health services and their social and physical environment may all influence their health.
In the past, the scope of supplemental benefits was narrowly restricted to “primarily health-related” services, such as vision, hearing, and dental care. However, over the past couple of years the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has made a number of regulatory changes which greatly expanded the scope of supplemental benefits to support the daily maintenance of a person’s health and, in particular, the social determinants of health for chronically ill beneficiaries. MA plans now have great flexibility to determine what benefits they may offer. Some Medicare Advantage plans now include meal and grocery delivery, non-medical transportation, and adult day care.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SUPPLEMENTAL BENEFITS
Medicare Advantage plans that include supplemental benefits vary widely from plan to plan. That’s why you need to compare the plans you’re interested in very carefully.
The Medicare Plan Finder doesn’t always make it easy to compare supplemental benefits. You’re better off contacting the plan directly. You should also know that like other benefits and coverage Medicare Advantage plans can change their supplemental benefits each year. You should pay particular attention to a plan’s limitations and restrictions on supplemental benefits. Currently, supplemental benefits are being offered by Advantage plans. There are no such benefits available in Original Medicare.
This has been a medley of Medicare topics. Medicare changes happen frequently. Please send me an email if you would like to know about a particular topic and I will do my best to address them in an upcoming Medicare Moments column.
For more information, visit: https://medicareworld.com/feature/medicare-drug-prices-continue-to-burden-seniors/, https://medicareworld.com/feature/unlocking-more-benefits-in-medicare-7-keys-to-better-coverage-and-savings/ and https://seniorsleague.org/assets/2021-April-May-Advisor.pdf.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
