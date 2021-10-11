Medigap policies, also known as Medicare supplement plans, are private insurance plans that fill a lot of the gaps that expose Medicare beneficiaries to enormous medical expenses.
Medigap Plans F, G, and N are three of the most popular plans.
Many different factors go into deciding which Medigap policy is the best. So, the best choice for your neighbor may not be the best choice for you.
MEDIGAP PLAN F
Considered “The Cadillac of all Medigap plans,” Medigap Plan F pays for all of the gaps in Original Medicare Part A and Part B, including both your hospital and outpatient deductible. It even pays the 20 percent that Medicare Part B does not cover. Medigap Plan F policies are considered first-dollar coverage. After Medicare pays its share of your claims, Medigap Plan F pays the remainder. This leaves you with $0 out of pocket costs.
Approximately 85 percent of private Medigap insurers sell Plan F. Because they offer the most benefits, it’s usually the most expensive of the Medigap plans. However, this may not always be the case, and you should shop around to find the best plan option for you. If you know that you will face high out-of-pocket health care costs, Plan F could give you the most help with these costs.
Please note that in April 2015, Congress passed the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act to reduce some Medicare expenses. As part of the Act, from January 1, 2020, insurers couldn’t sell a policy that covers the annual Medicare Part B deductible to new Medicare beneficiaries.
The ruling effectively meant insurers couldn’t offer Plan F (and Plan C) to people who become eligible for Medicare after January 1, 2020, because both plans cover the Part B deductible. Beneficiaries who already had Plan F or Plan C before January 1, 2020, are able to keep their plan. If someone became eligible for Medicare before 2020, they can still apply for Plan F or Plan C if either plan is available where they live.
Plan F and Plan G may cover Medicare Part B excess charges, and they are the only Medigap insurance plans that do. Excess charges are the difference in cost between what a non-participating doctor or health care provider charges for a medical service and the Medicare-approved amount. If you see a non-participating provider, he or she is allowed to charge up to 15 percent above what Medicare has approved for a covered service. Plan F and Plan G also offer foreign travel coverage.
If you want comprehensive health care coverage but you’d like to reduce your monthly expenses as much as possible, Plan F might still be the right choice for you. Many insurance providers also offer a high-deductible version of Medigap Plan F. This policy features the same wide-ranging covered you would get from the standard version of Plan F, only it balances a high deductible with a lower premium.
With a high deductible, you’ll pay more toward Medicare-related costs before Plan F kicks in and begins to pay. Once you reach the deductible, which is $2,340 in 2021, your out-of-pocket expenses will disappear, and you’ll only be responsible for pay the relatively affordable premium.
MEDIGAP PLAN G
Medigap Plan G balances premiums and copays. It is very similar to Plan F except that Plan G does not cover the Part B deductible, which is $203 in 2021. Plan G has become increasingly popular after Plan F was discontinued for new Medicare beneficiaries on January 1, 2020. Approximately 66 percent of Medigap insurers sell Plan G policies. As mentioned earlier, Plan G covers Part B excess charges and covers travel outside of the United States.
Additionally, like Plan F, Plan G also has a high-deductible version. It covers the same exact benefits as the standard Plan G but comes with the same high deductible as the high deductible Plan F. The Plan G high-deductible plan is a good choice if you rarely use healthcare services and want a lower premium.
MEDIGAP PLAN N
With Medigap Plan N, you pay less now, and more as you go. It is another fast-selling plan because it offers a good balance between protection against catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses and affordable premiums. Under Medigap Plan N, you have all the same coverage as Plan F except:
•No coverage for Part B deductible
•No coverage for Part B excess charges
•You may have a copay of up to $20 for doctor visits and $50 for hospital visits that don’t result in admission.
This is one of the newer plans, rolled out in 2010. It’s a good fit for individuals who don’t mind a little cost-sharing in exchange for lower premiums. It’s also not going anywhere, unlike Plan F.
When comparing Medicare Plan F vs. Plan G vs. Plan N, be sure to give some thought to the type of coverage you think you’ll want over the long term.
Here’s why:
•In most cases, you do not have a guaranteed right to switch Medigap policies once you’re past your Initial Enrollment Period. Unless certain special circumstances apply, such as a move out of your policy service area, you do not have a guaranteed right to switch.
•After your one-time Medigap Open Enrollment Period expires, you’ll be subject to medical underwriting once you apply for a new plan. That means the insurance company can refuse coverage or charge higher premiums for your plan. Some states like California and Oregon do have an annual enrollment period around your birthday month or policy anniversary. You can change Medigap plans without medical underwriting or a premium penalty – but only for plans with the same or lower benefits than your existing plan. In other words, you can’t trade up.
Bottom line When evaluating a Medigap policy be sure you enroll in the right plan the first time around.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
