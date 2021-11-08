Every year the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services changes the parameters of the Medicare Part D standard benefit design.
Medicare Part D is optional prescription drug coverage that’s available through private companies and has a monthly premium. You can get Part D as a stand-alone drug plan or as part of a Medicare Advantage plan that includes both medical and prescription drug coverage.
As shown below, all Medicare Part D plans have four coverage stages or phases. How much you pay for prescriptions and how much your plan pays changes from one stage to the next as your drug costs add up over the calendar year.
•Stage 1 — Deductible stage: You pay all your drug costs until you meet your plan’s yearly deductible, if applicable (not all plans have deductibles). A deductible is the amount you pay each year before your plan starts paying a portion of the cost share. For example, in 2022, the standard prescription drug deductible will be $480. This means you’ll pay the full cost of your prescription drugs until those costs reach $480. Many prescription drug plans have lower or even zero deductibles. These are called “enhanced” Part D plans. Please note that many popular Medicare Part D plans also exclude lower-costing Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from the deductible, providing plan members with immediate coverage for some lower-costing generic medications.
What this means to you: If you enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan with the standard Part D deductible, you’ll spend slightly more out-of-pocket in 2022 before your plan coverage begins.
•Stage 2 – Initial coverage stage: For 2022, the initial coverage limit has increased to $4,430. This is up from $4, 130 in 2021. In this stage, your Part D benefit begins and your health plan starts to cover your prescriptions. You pay a fixed amount — either a copay or coinsurance — for your drugs until you reach a certain amount in covered drug costs. “Drug cost” is the full price that the pharmacy would charge if you paid for your medications entirely out of pocket.
It includes what you’ve paid and what your health plan has paid added together.
What this means to you: Generally speaking, you’ll be able to buy slightly more medications before reaching the 2022 donut hole or coverage gap (assuming that the retail price of your medications does not increase over time).
•Stage 3 – Coverage gap stage: You enter the coverage gap after you surpass the initial coverage limit of your Part D plan. The coverage gap has a beginning amount and an end amount, although the amounts typically change from year to year.
For example, in 2022 the coverage gap — or donut hole — begins once you reach your plan’s Part D initial coverage limit of $4,430 in prescription costs. You will stay in the coverage gap until your out-of-pocket threshold reaches $7,050. This is up from $6,550 in 2021. While you’re in the coverage gap, you’ll pay 25 percent coinsurance for covered generic drugs and 25 percent coinsurance for covered brand-name drugs.
When you’re in the donut hole, certain things count toward your total out-of-pocket cost to exit. This includes everything you’ve spent on covered prescription drugs since the beginning of the calendar year: your deductible, copays, and coinsurance, and what you’ve paid for your drugs in the coverage gap. Costs that don’t count include your drug plan premium, the pharmacy dispensing fee, and the cost of medications you purchased that aren’t covered by your plan.
What this means to you: All Medicare Part D plans feature a coverage gap unless you receive Extra Help. The best way to avoid the coverage gap is to take generic medications whenever possible, or think about getting your medications by mail-order. Ask your doctor on how you can reduce your drug spending. If you reach the 2022 donut hole or coverage gap stage, you will need to spend slightly more money before exiting the Donut Hole and entering the 2022 catastrophic coverage portion of your Medicare Part D plan coverage.
•Stage 4 – Catastrophic coverage stage: In the catastrophic stage, you will pay a low coinsurance or copayment amount (which is set by Medicare) for all of your covered prescription drugs. In 2022, the coverage gap ends once you have spent $7,050 in total out-of-pocket drug costs. Once you’ve reached that amount, you’ll pay the greater of $3.95 or 5 percent coinsurance for generic drugs, and the greater of $9.85 or 5 percent coinsurance for all other drugs. There is no upper limit in this stage.
What this means to you: This means the plan and the government pay the rest – about 95 percent of the cost. You will remain in this stage until the end of the plan year.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
•Review your drug plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). This notice gives a summary of any changes in your plan’s cost and coverage that will take effect Jan. 1 of the next year.
•Consider a drug plan’s cost, coverage, and convenience when comparing plans.
•Beware of Medicare Part D late enrollment penalties if you failed to sign up for a drug plan when you were first eligible and don’t have creditable drug coverage.
•You may qualify for Extra Help if you have limited income and resources. Apply online at www.ssa.gov or call Social Security at (800) 772-1213. TTY users call (800) 325-0778.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
