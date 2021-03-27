Last weekend was fairly nice weather, so many of my neighbors took on some spring chores. Harold was the first to have his mower out. I may not have mine out for a few weeks, because it may be buried under a few thousand boxes.
Mike fertilized his lawn and my other neighbor Mike came over and asked a question. He wanted to know if it was too early to put the covering on his gazebo. I said “yes,” but an hour later, it was up.
I would like to say that I’ve gotten a million requests about how to grow potatoes in a straw bale, but no one actually cares. Just in case there is one of you out there thinking about it, I’ll explain.
The first thing you should do is buy a bale of straw. It’s hard to grow potatoes in a straw bale without one. They cost about five dollars and would be available at a local farm or a farm supply store.
Potatoes require six to eight hours of sun, so make sure you place the bale in a sunny location. Other than that, you don’t have to be too picky about where you put it. It can be on concrete, your patio, your driveway (just make sure it’s not in front of the garage door) or walkway. Being that you have to water it so much, I would put it near a hose. My hose is located on the front porch, but Mrs. Church may complain about climbing over a straw bale to get into the house.
Place the bale with the cut side up, and start watering. On day four, it is suggested you add bone meal, and water it in. Six days later, add 10-10-10 fertilizer and continue to water, until two or three weeks have passed.
Now it is finally time to plant your potatoes. You can plant four potatoes, either whole potatoes or potato slits with at least two potato eyes per slit, per bale.
You will need a 2 x 2 stick, about 3 feet long, or a very sharp knife, to make the holes. Put the stick in until it is about 16 to 18 inches deep, which would be close to the bottom of the bale. Put the potato slit in and push it down to the bottom with the stick. That’s it!
It may take three weeks or more before you see the foliage coming out of the top of the bale. Then make sure the hole has closed in, so no sunlight gets to the potatoes.
Continue to water and fertilize every couple of weeks with the 10-10-10.
When the leaves start dying back, wait two or three more weeks before harvesting the potatoes. The easiest way to harvest is to cut the strings and let the bale fall apart. Pick out the potatoes and notice how clean they are. Let them set for a couple of weeks before eating. It may take you that long to clean up the mess you made with the straw. The straw can be placed in your compost pile, or make a scarecrow.
If you want to grow some lettuce, beans, or other crops on the top of the straw bale, that’s no problem. If growing from seed, just add a couple of inches of potting soil to the top. It might make the bale look prettier.
As I sat and observed the neighborhood kids, I noticed a big change in vehicles since I was a kid. I had a bike.
The neighboring girls are riding around in golf carts. I saw three of them being driven by the girls, visiting from house to house. They looked so cute.
I drive around my yard in my sister’s wheelchair. It doesn’t have the same cuteness as the golf carts, but I do get some stares when cars go past. I’m thinking about adding a donation box, since I look so pitiful.
Make your space a green space.
