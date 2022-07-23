I have a personal favorite columnist, and no, it’s not me. I am second on my list.
His name is John Friel. He is the manager of Emerald Coast Growers in Lancaster and writes a column for Green Profit magazine.
What he wrote in his column this week devastated me. The title was, “What’s New? Who Cares?”
The gist of his column was that only people in the green industry get all excited about new plant introductions, the customers who walk into the garden center don’t. He went on to say that most home gardeners don’t know or care what the Perennial Plant Association’s Perennial of the Year is. For your information and mine, it is Schizachyrium. Nor do they know that the National Garden Bureau has declared 2022 as the year of the phlox.
Most gardeners are just interested in something pretty, or a nice vegetable or herb plant to grow. They couldn’t care less about next week being Proven Winners’ Summerific Hibiscus Week. In that case, I’m not sure that I do either.
I get very excited about new varieties, and probably three-fourths of my columns are about them. I’ve never asked her, but I doubt my wife cares about them as much as I care about her new top she is going to buy. I know that she detests when companies send me new plants to trial. She thinks we have enough.
So, what am I supposed to write about? It seems fixes to problems that you had in your garden last year might be high on the list.
Let’s start with my big problem. When I was away, deer or groundhogs ate all of my tomatoes, fruits and plants both. Had I been home, I would have applied a repellent, but they beat me to it. I haven’t observed anything actually eating them, so I’m not sure which animal it was.
One repellent that they say groundhogs hate is the smell of is human urine. I can understand that. This would be a cheap way to solve a groundhog problem. If you live in a populated area, I would collect some in a bottle and sprinkle it around the area, rather than using the direct approach. I would hate to see your name in the police report because of something I wrote in my column. Coyote, fox or dog urine is supposed to work also.
Plants that may repel groundhogs are thyme, chives, oregano, mint, sage, basil and rosemary. Ammonia may work also.
If you want to keep me away, place a dish of sauerkraut in front of the door. That should be sufficient.
You are not allowed to shoot groundhogs unless they are destroying your home. You cannot kill them for eating. That is not a major crime.
I am 100 percent sure that the deer ate my hostas. Again, this happened while I was away and I hadn’t applied any repellent.
Richard Book, gardener extraordinaire who lives in the center of Union Township’s deer country, was asked how he kept the deer from eating the plants in his beautiful landscape?
Richard replied that he uses Havahart DO5600 Deer Repellent and doesn’t have a problem.
I’ve never tried that, but it may very well be my next purchase. The package contains six containers that resemble the cap to my shaving cream (Edge Ultra Sensitive if you have an extreme desire to know). These containers are full of dried blood. Humans can’t smell it, but deer hate it.
Also in the box are six stakes that you attach to the caps and put them in the ground near the plants you want to protect, about 4 to 8 feet apart.
The repellent lasts all summer because the dried blood is protected from the weather inside the shaving cream lid. The price that I see advertised is $16.98 for a package of six.
That’s my big problem this year. If you have a problem that you need help with, feel free to email the News at nclocal@ncnewsonline.com, attention Gary Church.
I will try to help you with your gardening issues, if possible. Should you want to add a few marital problems you are having, I’d be very interested in those also.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.