To break tradition, this article is not about any special plant. To also break tradition, I will not be using any names to go along with my examples. I don’t want kicked out of the neighborhood or to have family members not speaking to me. All of the following names will be aliases.
When purchasing plants, there is usually a tag to give you information on the variety of the plant, how much space it needs, how tall it will get, and whether it needs sun or shady conditions. Following these instructions will give you the best results.
My first example is Josephine, who went shopping for plants for her container. She then wanted me to assemble them in a planter for her. I advised her to get three geraniums for each pot, which she did. She picked out the color that she liked and the plants that had the prettiest blooms. I use geraniums as a back plant in containers for height.
When I went to plant the geraniums, I read the tags, which said vining geraniums. The plants were beautiful, but would not work for where I wanted to put them. When I mentioned this to Josephine, her response was, ‘’I didn’t know there was such a thing as vining geraniums.’’ She then exchanged them for the zonal geraniums, which worked out beautifully.
Example number two is Chrissy who went shopping for tomatoes and purchased several to plant in a container. Before she planted, she asked my advice on how many tomatoes would fit in her pot. I told her one.
Chrissy then told me that she was planning on putting five in a pot. I asked, ‘’What does the tag say?’’ Her friend Carlos read it and said, ‘’Plant 24 inches apart.’’ She disagreed with the tag and ended up putting three or four plants in the container. I am anxious to see how well the plants do under those conditions.
Example number three is my friend Sylvester who was given a free tomato plant that had no tag in it. He asked for my counsel on how to grow it. I offered to grow it for him, but he wanted to try it himself. By the next day, the plant was completely wilted and laying flat in the pot. I told him to water it right away, and it did perk up. After that, he decided to take me up on my offer, and I am growing it for him.
Without any tag, he has no idea if it is going to be a large tomato that he can make a sandwich with or one of those cherry-sized tomatoes that you put in a salad. We won’t know until the fruit ripens. Until then, he has no idea whether to stock up on bacon or leaf lettuce.
My personal experience with tags this year is that while I was picking out some geraniums, I noticed that a few of them in the tray looked a little different than the ones I wanted. Being a professional, and knowing how customers put geraniums back in the wrong tray, I read the label. Sure enough, the dark red geraniums were mixed in with the bright red ones. Had I not read the tags, my plants would not have matched.
I have also learned in my many years of being in the business that a customer will sometimes take the label out of the plant to read it, and then put it back in a totally different plant. For this reason, it may be best to take a professional botanist with you when you go plant shopping.
I prefer planting the tag right along with the plant, so I remember the exact variety I planted. No one knows how many phone calls I get with the question, “I have this plant that has green leaves and gets flowers. I threw the tag away so I forget the name of it. Can you tell me what it is?”
My reply is usually, “Nope.’’
Make your space a green space.
