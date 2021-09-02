Well, I finally decided what I want to be when I grow up. I'm leaning toward becoming an arborist, a guy that knows stuff about trees.
Trees are vital to our environment, but sometimes they lose branches, or completely fall over, landing on houses or blocking roadways.
I really don't want to scare you to death, but there are signs that your trees may not make it during a storm. When you hear that the winds are going to be over 50 mph, that is when damage usually occurs.
I have a couple of maple trees in my yard and it's just a matter of time until they come tumbling down. At least I won't have to go far to take photos for The News.
There are things to be on the lookout for, which might warn you that trouble is ahead for your trees.
Mushrooms are something that I've never gotten into. People ask me to identify them, but I don't have a clue what kind they are. No mushroom has ever passed my lips.
However, if you notice mushrooms growing on your tree, or around the roots, that could be a bad sign of root or stem decay. Mushrooms are fruiting bodies of fungi. If you see them growing on trees or roots, it means that a fungus has started growing underneath the bark. This fungus will eat up the tree cells and cause it to rot. This weakens the tree, and during a storm, it could topple over, or lose some branches – or it may not and could outlive you.
On this next symptom, you will need to know your alphabet. A V-shaped branch or trunk is more at risk of falling over than a U-shaped one. If you are lucky like my friend Ed Lutz, the tree will land on the chimney and not cause much damage to the roof.
If you have a V-shaped trunk, it wouldn't hurt to inspect it to see if there is any cracking or leaning, just to be sure.
I don't like inspecting my trees because it scares me to death. On the other hand, my wife is fine with them, probably because she is the one who would have to pay to have them chopped down. I'm still waiting to see if I am eligible for an allowance.
My favorite birds at the feeder are the woodpeckers. But, if you see them digging into your trees, that could be a sign of decay damage. If you have decay, the trunk or branch is weakening and will eventually break off or fall over. There are several trees with woodpecker holes in the woods at the end of my yard. Should they tumble over, there are no structures near, so I let the birds enjoy themselves, pecking away.
Some trees are much weaker than others. Silver maple, Norway maple, pear, and white pine are all weak trees. The worst tree is the weeping willow.
Stronger varieties are sugar maple, red maple, red oak, pin oak, and black walnut.
At this time, it is with great pleasure, that I get to wish my wife Carol a happy 75th birthday this coming week. For my 75th birthday, my daughter Leann had a surprise party for me, with many friends attending. My wife is more the quiet type, and did not want a party. My daughter then decided to take her to Disney World, which she is fine with. I'm staying home because the journey includes an airplane trip and I don't get off the ground, which is also why my the higher limbs on my trees are not pruned.
I've decided if being an arborist doesn't work out for me, maybe I'll become a garden writer. Decisions, decisions, decisions!
Make your space a green space.
