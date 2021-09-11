Due to extreme abuse, the electric wheelchair that I use for weeding broke.
I took it to the dealer and, after one look at it, he suggested that I let him throw it in the dumpster. The back wheels were almost bent sideways, and the axle was bent so badly that the tray holding the battery just dragged on the ground.
I have made some very wonderful friendships from writing this column. Frizzleburg residents Chuck and Diane Bell are among the top. Chuck even made it on my wife’s top 5 list of men she admires. Unfortunately, I did not make the list.
Chuck dropped by my house, and I showed him the wheelchair. He took it home and, the next day, it appeared in my driveway, fully functional. This means that I am back to weeding and hauling tree limbs back to my burn pile. I’d love to send a photo of it to the technician who looked at it at the dealership, but I’ll refrain.
I really don’t mind weeding my landscape, as long as I can do it from my wheelchair. I use a swoe a lot, which looks like a hoe, for the hard to reach places. But hoeing the weeds is not the best way to eradicate them. There are a hundred billion weed seeds in the top few inches of your soil, and if you disturb the ground, they all come to the surface where they get the sun and then you have more weeds.
A better way is to wait until the ground is wet and, while the weeds are young, and give them a gentle tug. They come right out of the ground. Dry soil may make them a little harder to pull.
All of the highly paid garden writers say to wear gloves while weeding, but I don’t pay any attention to them. I was a child who ate dirt, and I worked in soil at the greenhouse most of my life. Dirt does not bother me, although my fingernails may suffer a bit. Plus, the chemical vaccae is in the soil, and when it comes in contact with your skin, or you breathe it in, it puts you in a good mood. This is why I am always happy, while others in my household may not be.
Landscape cloth will prevent weeds from growing for a few years. After that, weed seeds will germinate in the mulch, and you will need to eradicate them. I did do some weeding for a friend who has the fabric, and it was easier to pull them than the ones that were growing in soil. I’m not a fan of landscape material, but it’s a free country. Use it if you like, but it is not a foolproof weed preventer.
Should you no longer be able to bend over, and do not have a wheelchair handy, you can always spray the weeds. Round-up works fine, and does not disturb the ground. You must be careful not to spray it on anything you don’t want to kill, like your annuals or perennials.
A lot of you ask about killing the ground ivy in your lawn. This should be done very soon, using a herbicide that contains triclopyr. I keep a weed free lawn, except for the far back section of my property, where all the wildlife visits. In the spring, ground ivy sprouts blue flowers that the pollinators enjoy.
I probably won’t get much weeding done this week, because my wife is in Disney World, and I have to do all the housework. I foresee a few problem areas like using the dishwasher. My wife started using some kind of pills she puts in the dispenser. I don’t know if they are a COVID treatment or what.
It looks like I will be using one plate, one cup, one bowl, and one fork and spoon for the week. I won’t need a glass. She’s gone and I can just drink out of the bottle. She’ll never know.
Make your space a green space.
