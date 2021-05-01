It was nice to see that all of my weeds made it safely through the winter.
Getting rid of them gives me something to do outside, instead of staring at my phone like a teenager.
How you remove your weeds is a personal choice. A lot of you are organic gardeners and there are several choices that you can use.
One of the choices is manually pulling them out of the ground. That is a good, if you can still bend over, and the weed doesn’t have a tap root that goes halfway to China like a dandelion.
You may remove some of the leaves, but the root is still in the ground, and the weed will pop up again a few weeks later.
In my flower bed, I mostly use a swoe, a form of a hoe that cuts under the weed and gently removes it. That may make me a partially organic gardener.
If you want to spray your weeds using an organic product, there is one called Green Gobbler, which is made from vinegar.
It says on the front weed killer but it also says grass killer, so I wouldn’t use it on the lawn or you will have dead spots.
Avenger is another organic weed killer made from oranges. Again, it will kill weeds, but it will kill your lawn.
If you are a moonshiner, and want to make your own weed killer, a suggested recipe is to mix one gallon of white vinegar, 1/4 cup of Dawn dish soap and 2 cups of Epsom or table salt. This will also kill your lawn, but can be used where weeds are growing in the landscape, between bricks or sidewalk cracks.
Working with plants most of my life, using chemicals has always been my way of dealing with weed and insect problems.
There are several different products that I use, depending on the weed. Not all weed killers work on everything.
That is why I will probably get banned from most box store garden centers. I walked into one last week and asked if they had Nutsedge killer. After a blank look, the salesman asked, “What’s that?”
A few days ago, I was looking for Ortho Weed and Crabgrass Killer. The salesman said, “Aisle 26.” I went to aisle 26 and found crabgrass preventers, but no weed and crabgrass killers. Like Elvis, I left the building.
Products like Ortho Weed B Gon can be used on the dandelions, clover and ground ivy in your lawn.
It will kill the dandelion down to the root, but does no harm to the surrounding grass.
Roundup cannot be used in the lawn because it kills everything. It will kill the weed, root and all, and it’s good for between bricks, cracks in sidewalks or on brush.
I have a friend, who has a brick patio where, every year, weeds come up between the bricks. They have been using Roundup to kill them. Roundup kills the weeds, but others can come back at a later date.
This year I suggested using Ortho Ground Clear Year Long Vegetation Killer. The weeds were dead in about three hours. They are not supposed to come back until next year.
I’ll keep you informed on how that worked. I wouldn’t use it close to tree roots, and it did leave a little white residue on the bricks, but that will wash off when it rains.
Weeding by hand burns 200 to 400 calories per hour. That is why when you see me, I look so physically fit.
Don’t worry, after the weeding is over, I plan on gaining my two pound back.
Make your space a green space.
