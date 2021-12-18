This may be the earliest I have ever completed my Christmas shopping. I’m sure everyone will be delighted with the thoughtful presents I bought for them – with my own money.
I still don’t get an allowance, even though I’ve asked Santa for one every year.
This time of year, the plants that are most popular are the poinsettia, Christmas cactus, cyclamen and, of course, mistletoe. I haven’t seen mistletoe in years. Kissing must have gone out of style, and I wasn’t informed of it. In my younger days, I used to stand right under the mistletoe. You wouldn’t believe the paths all the women would take to avoid kissing me.
If you’re growing a Christmas cactus, it may be done blooming by now depending on the variety you have. If yours didn’t bloom, I’ll try to enlighten you on how you messed up.
First, the Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera bridgesii, isn’t a cactus. It is a succulent that grows in the tropics. As we all know, succulents don’t need a lot of water. Just water it enough to prevent wilting.
Christmas cacti are like poinsettias, they need a period where they get 12 hours of complete darkness, beginning in late September or early October. If they get 12 hours of darkness, that means in the other 12 hours, they need light. I’ve heard horror stories of people putting their poinsettia in a closet for a couple of months, because they heard it needed darkness. They always seem surprised when they take it out and it’s dead.
If I was growing a Christmas cactus at my house, any area around my wife’s chair would get plenty of darkness. I prefer every light in the house on, while I could remove the light bulb from the lamp beside her chair, and she would never notice. No problem getting 12 hours of darkness in that dimly lit location.
During the day, the cactus enjoys light, but not direct sunlight. The temperature should be betwween 60 to 65 degrees for best results. That’s not going to happen at our house. My wife would freeze to death.
After your cactus, that isn’t really a cactus, starts getting buds, keep the soil moist. Do not fertilize until it is done blooming.
If you experience some bud drop, that may be normal. Should you have a major blizzard of bud dropping, that could be caused by temperature change. If you are a person that experiences hot flashes, I wouldn’t open all the windows or turn on the air conditioner. The plant may drop its buds. Just go sit in the unheated garage for a few minutes, and you will be fine.
Cold drafts – I’m not talking about a Budweiser – may also cause premature bud drop.
When the plant is done blooming, you can start fertilizing it again with 20-20-20 plant food, or any cactus fertilizer.
The Christmas cactus can be moved outdoors in a shady location in June. If you notice that your leaves are turning purple, it is getting too much sunlight.
Christmas came a little early for me this year. Ratvasky Nursery did a video on Facebook about giving a free snow shovel to the first person who showed up at their display at the Towne Mall Hometown Holiday show. I am now the proud owner of my first Wolverine snow shovel. Their slogan is, “We make tools, not toys.” They probably have plenty more if you need one.
I think everyone will be absolutely thrilled with all the presents I got them. I do know one present I’m getting. My wife accidentally posted it to my daughter on Facebook. I bet I will look very athletic in my brand new black Jockey track pants.
Make your space a green space.
