I hope everyone is having success with their garden this year. My daughter just sent me a photo of her first ripened grape tomato. She was very happy with it.
It is quite common to assume that tomatoes originally came from Italy. You have to give the Italians credit for greatly expanding the use of tomatoes, but they didn’t discover them.
Like all other plants, it started out as a weed growing in the Andes mountains in South America, around the Peru area. It was the Aztecs who first discovered it. They called it tomatl.
A plant’s main goal in life is to reproduce, not make pizza sauce. They use a few tricks to survive. The fruit starts out as an unnoticeable green color, so the animals that are going to eat it and spread the seeds will leave it alone. This allows the plant time to produce their seeds without being eaten prematurely.
When the fruit reaches its proper mature stage, it suddenly starts producing a gas called ethylene. Ethylene doesn’t smell, you can’t taste it, it’s invisible and you don’t have to pay $4.95 a gallon for it at the pumps. It just ripens fruit.
The temperature is also a very important part of tomato ripening. They only ripen when temperatures are between 50 and 85 degrees. Above or below that, forget it.
How long it will take the tomato to ripen depends on the variety. The reason my daughter’s tomatoes ripened before mine even thought about it is hers are small grape tomatoes, while mine is a manly sized beefsteak variety. I love them on a bacon and tomato sandwich. She puts hers in a salad.
When I see grape tomatoes in a salad, I remove them, along with the carrots, cucumbers and purple leaf cabbage. I then place them on my napkin and have them shipped to the nearest toxic waste facility.
Some things that you can do to speed things along include removing the lower foliage after you have removed the fruit growing in that area. The bottom fruit usually matures first. After you pick them, you can remove up to a third of the leaves. Instead of the plant wasting its energy on leaves it doesn’t need, that energy can be diverted to the other ripening fruit, which will speed things up a bit. This can also be done with squash and pumpkins.
When the end of the season finally rolls around, you may have some unripe tomatoes still on the plant. Assuming you are not overwhelmed with tomatoes, and haven’t run out of neighbors to pawn them off on, there are a few ways to hasten their ripening.
If there are small tomatoes forming near the end of the season, remove them. The plant can then send that energy to the ones that are turning red.
Another suggestion is to shock the plant. This doesn’t involve any electricity, you just want to scare the plant. Gently try to pull the plant out of the ground to loosen the roots. This makes the plant very nervous and it starts producing more energy.
Then there’s the old add more ethylene trick.
Since bananas are a great source for ethylene, they would be the best thing to use.
You can simply discard your banana peels under your plants, and cover the plants so the ethylene doesn’t blow away. I probably wouldn’t get that involved with just a few tomatoes left.
The easiest way is to pick any tomatoes that are turning red and place them in a box. Add banana peels, cover, wait two weeks and start making your sandwich.
By that time, it should be around Halloween. You may want to give them to trick-or-treaters. Just be prepared to power wash your house the next day.
Make your space a green space.
