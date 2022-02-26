One thing about getting old is you have a lot of memories.
At our house on Bluff Street, we only had two plants that were probably there when my parents moved in. Although I didn’t know the names of them when I was a cute little boy living there, they were hollyhocks and daylilies.
Others in the neighborhood had large vining bushes that got white flowers in the spring. I was probably an old man when I figured out that they were the Bridal Wreath Spirea, which I’m pretty sure a lot of you may still have.
Things have changed a lot since I was a kid. We no longer get milk with the cream on the top delivered on the porch, nor does the ice man come around anymore. Yes, I remember him, and, of course, the guy with the horse and buggy yelling “Rags, any old rags?”
Spireas have changed a lot since the Bridal Wreath. I have several shorter ones growing in my landscape. They were given to me to trial. They are nice, but I don’t think I would run out and actually pay for one. I’m a tad cheap.
Landscapers use them quite frequently in their plantings.
The National Flowering Shrub of 2022 is none other than a spirea named Double Play Doozie. I guess it is named that because it is a doozie, a word I also used as a child.
Double Play Doozie grows 3 feet tall and wide, and enjoys full sun to part shade. What makes this plant a doozie is it is the first ever continuous blooming spirea.
The foliage emerges in the spring, followed by purple-red flowers that continually keep blooming.
Double Play Doozie was developed by Dr. Tom Raney of North Carolina State University. The secret for its continuous blooms is it does not produce a seed. The plant can then save all of its energy to produce more blooms.
I guess that would be like someone who spends all day cooking and doing housework. At the end of the day, they are too pooped to go out dancing. If you don’t have to do housework, you can go dancing every day because you haven’t used up all of your energy. No, I do not personally know anyone who cooks and cleans all day.
If you like flowers, but don’t like work, Double Play Doozie is a nice shrub for you. You do not have to remove the spent blooms, nor do you have to continuously trim it. Every couple of years, you should remove some of the old woody stems in the early spring to keep it producing new growth.
Another reason for the continuous blooms is it blooms on old and new wood.
The deer do not particularly care for this shrub. I can attest to that as they ate my hostas, but left the spirea alone. It’s like me enjoying a salad. I eat the lettuce, but leave the strips of carrots and purple cabbage on my plate, in case anyone else would want them. I’m very thoughtful.
I miss having my milk delivered. We always had Spike Wallas and Jim Moser when we lived on the West Side. When we moved to Neshannock, the man of the hour was Brad Wallas. Since my wife and I both worked, he would put the milk in the refrigerator for us. I don’t think we realized how fantastic Brad was at the time. Thank you Brad.
Of course, I also would like to see the rag man make a comeback. I have a couple of wagon loads of my wife’s tops that he could probably pick up and use.
Make your space a green space.
