For those that haven’t noticed, I’m getting up there in years. Names that I use to know, are no longer registered in my brain.
When I read that I was going to get a sample plant of Polemonium “Heaven Scent,” I had to do a little research to find out what it was. If they would have used the common name, Jacob’s Ladder, I would have recognized the name. Also listed in the plants I was getting was Pulmonaria. This could confuse an old guy.
Jacob’s Ladder got it’s nickname because the leaves are in pairs, opposite one another. If you had a few too many beverages, it might remind you of a ladder.
For those of you that skipped out of Bible school, Jacob was the guy who had a dream about a ladder that went from earth to heaven, with the angels ascending and descending on it. Jacob is also the dad that gave Joseph the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.
Of course, there is a song you may also have learned in Bible school, ‘’We are climbing Jacob’s ladder.’’ I still know all the words, so I must have learned this before I was banned from it. Some teachers just didn’t appreciate my humor. I mean, how many can say that the Bible school director would get upset enough with you to shout, “I could pulverize you!” All I did was sneak into the teenage girls class and hide under the table when she came in.
Jacob’s Ladder is a perennial that will come back year after year. It seldom needs divided, and is slow to recover if you do.
The bell shaped, purple blue flowers that appear in the spring are lightly scented, and smell like grapes. When my plants arrived, they were in bloom, but I can’t say I noticed the aroma. It must be very lightly scented. Maybe I’ll take another whiff.
Jacob’s Ladder will grow 18 to 24 inches tall. It is suggested to plant them with hostas and heucheras, which are usually grown in the shade.
Heaven Scent was developed by Brent Horvath, and is supposed to be able to handle more sun than the other varieties, so you may not have to be picky where you plant it.
Butterflies and hummingbirds will visit the flowers when the plant is in bloom. It is also an important source of pollen for native bees. They drink the nectar and gather the pollen for their nests.
If you don’t want the plant to self sow, you will need to remove the flowers after they bloom, before the seeds fall to the ground. You can cut the damaged foliage back in the spring.
Should you have a heavy deer and rabbit population, they will usually avoid Jacobs Ladders.
When there is a dry spell, you will need to keep Jacob watered. He doesn’t do well with being thirsty..
One other thing, if you have black walnut trees growing, you can plant Jacob’s Ladder under them. They are resistant to the juglone toxin.
While you are planting Heaven Scent this year, it would be customary to sing the song while doing it. If you don’t know the tune, it’s probably on YouTube. The words aren’t that hard, or I wouldn’t remember them..
Bible school wasn’t the only place that I got in trouble, back when I was a teenager.
I had to stand out in the hall in 11th-grade French class, ninth-grade music class, Sunday school class, and had my seat changed in study hall, because of all the commotion around me. I remember the teacher moved my seat so I would be at a table with Larry Pugh, whom she considered a well-behaved student. Within two weeks after moving me to his table, he got yelled at. I felt satisfied that I did my job.
Make your space a green space.
(P.S., the Lawrence County Garden Mart is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Cascade Park.)
