When shopping for a new plant, there are several things that I look into before purchasing it. Hardiness zone, size of plant, and how gorgeous the blooms are, all are looked into before I spend the big bucks.
The aroma of the plant, never enters my mind.
I guess I am not a smelly type person, although there are a few smells that I really enjoy. Popcorn, walking into a bakery and, of course, Coney Island Chili are aromas that I sort of like.
There are tons of plants out there that have pleasing smells. I was checking a list of them, and noticed that I had three of the plants listed, and I never realized that they were plants that put out an aroma. I’ll have to take a whiff of them sometime.
Herbs are very aromatic plants, but I’ve never gone out of my way to smell one. I do have a spearmint plant growing, but the only time I smell it is when I have to prune it back, which is quite often.
Roses were always associated with a nice fragrance, until breeders started shooting for bigger flowers, and more colorful blooms. This comes at a cost of roses losing their fragrance. The “At Last” rose from Proven Winners does have a nice bloom, and still has a sweet fragrance, if you are looking for a smelly rose.
I mention all of this to introduce you to a native shrub that has been in existence forever, and has always had an aroma, but that aroma has been elevated to new heights.
Ladies and gentlemen with sensitive noses, let me announce the new variety of the Calycanthus floridus, also called ‘sweet shrub, the ‘Simply Sensational’ sweet shrub.
This new shrub comes about, from the 18 years of hard work and sniffing from breeder Tim Woods of Spring Meadows Nursery. Simply Sensational is said to be “the nicest smelling native plant on the market.”
This is a shrub that will get six tall with a five-foot spread. It needs to be planted in an area that gets full to part sun. In the fall, the leaves will turn a nice yellow, and of course, fall to the ground for you to rake up.
The thing that makes this shrub to special, are the blooms. They are a deep velvety maroon, and have a magnolia type flower. The blooms are only two inches in size, but boy do they smell. The aroma has been compared to a melon, strawberry, banana mix. Sounds like the juice I drink. Some go as far to say, that they smell like Juicy Fruit gum.
Bloom time is from late spring to early summer. Should you need to prune or shape the shrub, it is best done right after their bloom time is over. Since they bloom on old wood, you don’t want to prune too much of it off.
There are a lot of uses for a shrub with this much aroma. You can cut a few stems and bring them in the house for a natural air freshener. If your husband spends a lot of time in the barn, you can communicate with him, with the shrub between you.
The shrub will also come in handy if your neighbor cooks sauerkraut a lot.
The flowers do not need to be dead headed, and no additional fertilizer is needed to help it grow.
This isn’t a costly shrub. I’ve seen them advertised at Home Depot for $19.95.
Since I am a little behind this year, I am still planting stuff. I just planted a pink hibiscus from Proven Winners. My wife swears it’s a maple tree because of the shape of the leaves. There might have been a threat involved if it is a maple tree. I’m just going by what the tag says. I sure hope it’s right. I just wouldn’t look the same without a head.
Make your space a green space.
